Outlook on the Platform as a Service Global Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis Report and Forecasts

The Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market size is expected to reach $167.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Platform as a service (PaaS) refers to the cloud computing offering in which a particular co-op transports a stage to customers, allowing them to develop, run, and monitor business applications without the requirement to assemble and manage the framework such programming development measures generally need.



The ability to enhance the efficiency of a designer is one of the major benefits of a platform as a service (PaaS). Platform as a Service (PaaS) Business provides direct assistance for business spryness by supporting rapid development with faster and more successive conveyance of usefulness. PaaS frameworks are generally deployed in security and information insurance, having capacities such as reinforcements and replications. This can enhance security and reduce the need for in-house security capacities. Thus, with the help of PaaS, designers get the freedom from installing in-house equipment and programming to develop or run another application.



Creating, running, and installing on-premise applications is a complicated, costly, and slow task. There is a requirement of a database, middleware, hardware, operating system (OS), web services, and other software in these applications. Moreover, there is also a need for a group of database, system, and network management experts in order to ensure the smooth functioning of everything. Any alteration in business is expected to necessitate an alteration in the application, hence starting another complicated cycle of development, tests, and installation. PaaS offers the complete infrastructure over the Internet, needed to create, test, run, and install the application. The uses can gain access to customer applications developed in the cloud, while independent software vendors (ISVs) and IT departments could aim towards innovation instead of managing complicated infrastructure.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Application PaaS (aPaaS), Integration PaaS (iPaaS), Database PaaS (dbPaaS) and Others. Application PaaS (APaaS) segment is expected to procure the higher revenue share of the global market over the forecast years. As aPaaS offers modernization efforts while fulfilling every security parameter, hence numerous government organizations are accepting it.



Deployment Outlook



Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. The public cloud deployment segment is expected to obtain a significant revenue share in 2020. With the increasing adoption of public PaaS, the public cloud segment is rapidly increasing. It provides a broad scope for data recovery and provides infrastructure, such as OS, middleware, hardware, and software in order to run applications across various platforms.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Large enterprises is expected to garner a higher revenue share throughout the forecast period. Large enterprises have been witnessing the rising trend of digitalization. In addition to it, large enterprises are also witnessing the increasing connectivity of bandwidths and mobility trends because of the existence of a massive workforce. There is a big corporate network and various revenue streams in large enterprises.



Industry Vertical Outlook



Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Others. The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to garner a bigger revenue share during the forecast period. There is a rapid increment in the demand for quicker delivery and augmented production. Cloud technology helps manufacturing companies in catering to these rising demands. It is necessary for the manufacturing company to be flexible to the worldwide changes in computing and connectivity.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the dominating region for important verticals like BFSI, IT, and telecommunications. The regional market is expected to be boosted by the growing budget allocation for cloud services among enterprises. The PaaS market size in North America is expected to grow gradually throughout the forecast period, as companies are embracing new application development technologies at different levels as a part of their strategy to survive in the high competition.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., and Amazon.com, Inc. are the forerunners in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Siemens AG, and Oracle Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Google, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.), and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2018, Apr - 2021, Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Organization Size

4.1 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Large Enterprises Market by Region

4.2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Global BFSI Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

5.2 Global IT & Telecom Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

5.3 Global Healthcare Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

5.4 Global Retail & eCommerce Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

5.5 Global Government & Defense Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

5.6 Global Energy & Utilities Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

5.7 Global Manufacturing Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

5.8 Global Other Industry Vertical Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Deployment

6.1 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Public Cloud Market by Region

6.2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Private Cloud Market by Region

6.3 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Hybrid Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Type

7.1 Global Application PaaS (aPaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

7.2 Global Integration PaaS (iPaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

7.3 Global Database PaaS (dbPaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region

7.4 Global Others Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Microsoft Corporation

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 IBM Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Salesforce.com, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Google, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Oracle Corporation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expense

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 SAP SE

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.6 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Siemens AG

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expense

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.8.6 SWOT Analysis

9.9 Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.9.6 SWOT Analysis:

9.10. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



