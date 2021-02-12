Outlook on the Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market: Focus on Manufacturing Technique, Component, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiation-hardened electronics industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to have growth with CAGR of 3.90% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2025 with a share of 33.15%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada, but the U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2025 due to the increase in the investment of companies in the country.

The radiation-hardened electronics market has gained huge importance in the past few years. This is due to the rising demand for commercial COTS applications of rad-hard components. Several agencies and research organizations and industry players are engaged in developing software-defined rad-hard components.

Scope of the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

The global radiation-hardened electronics market research provides the market information for segmentation such as the manufacturing technique, component, and end user. The market is also divided depending upon the end-user as space, military, nuclear power plants, aerospace, and other (healthcare and mining) where space is sub-segmented in satellite and launch vehicle and the military is sub-segmented as missiles, defense vehicle, and munitions. The market analysis examines the radiation hardened electronics market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Segmentation

The report constitutes an extensive study of the radiation-hardened electronics industry. The report largely focuses on providing market information for radiation hardened electronics covering various segments, manufacturing techniques, components, end-user, and regions. The manufacturing technique included rad-hard by design (RHBD), rad-hard by process (RHBP), and rad-hard by software (RHBS). the component type was classified into microprocessors and controllers, sensors, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), memory, power sources, discrete semiconductors, analog and mixed signals, others (optoelectronics, rectifiers, and fets). The market is further segmented into five end-use, namely space, military, nuclear power plants, aerospace, other (healthcare and mining).

The radiation-hardened electronics is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.

Key Companies in the Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Industry

The key players in the global radiation-hardened electronics market include Analog Devices Inc., BAE System, Cobham PLc, Honeywell, IBM, Infineon, Microchip, Renesas, ST Microelectronics, Texas, Boeing, Xilinx Inc., Maxwell, Psemi Corporation, Teledyne E2v Semiconductors, 3d Plus, Micropac Industries, Inc, Anaren Inc, Tt Electronics Plc, Data Device Corporation (Transdigm), and Solid-State Devices, Inc. (SSDI).

Key Questions Answered in this Report:



What are the trends in the global radiation hardened electronics market across different regions? What are the major driving forces expected to increase the demand for radiation hardened electronics during the forecast period 2020-2025? What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the radiation hardened electronics market? What was the revenue generated in the global radiation hardened electronics market by various segments in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025? Which end-user of the radiation hardened electronics market (Space, Military, Nuclear Power Plants, Aerospace, Other (Healthcare and Mining)) is expected to dominate the market in the coming years? What is the estimated revenue to be generated by the global radiation hardened electronics market across different regions ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) during the forecast period? Who are the key players in the global radiation hardened electronics market, and what are the new strategies that are being adopted by them to make a mark in the industry? What major opportunities do the radiation hardened electronics market companies foresee in the next ten years? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the electronics and manufacturing value chain in upstream, midstream, and downstream parts? What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the radiation hardened electronics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Drivers

1.1.1 Rising Satellite Launches and Deep Space Activities

1.1.2 Establishment of Autonomous Military Operations in Hostile Environment

1.1.3 Growing Demand for Radiation-Hardened Electronics in Nuclear and Healthcare Industry

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 High Initial Investment

1.2.2 Difficulties in Creating Real Testing Environment

1.3 Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Demand for COTS Radiation-Hardened Electronics in Different Verticals

1.3.2 Rising Requirement for Reconfigurable Radiation-Hardened Electronics

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Market Strategies and Development

2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and M&A

2.1.2 New Product Launches and Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.3 Market Share Analysis

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Comparison of Radiation-Hardened Products Standard Requirements and Regulations (by End User)

3.3 Impact of New Technologies on Radiation-Hardened Electronics in New Space

3.4 Radiation-Hardened Electronics Manufacturers and Certifications

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.6 Supply Chain Analysis

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 On Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market

3.7.1 COVID-19 Effect on Manufacturing Sector

4 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market, 2020 to 2025

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (by Manufacturing Technique)

5.1 Market Overview (by Manufacturing Technique)

5.1.1 Rad-Hard by Design (RHBD)

5.1.2 Rad-Hard by Process (RHBP)

5.1.3 Rad-Hard by Software (RHBS)

6 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (by Component)

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Microprocessors and Controllers

6.1.2 Discrete Semiconductors

6.1.3 Power Sources

6.1.4 Memory

6.1.5 Field-Programmable Gate Array

6.1.6 Analog and Mixed Signals

6.1.7 Sensors

6.1.8 Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

6.1.9 Others

7 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (by End User)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Space

7.2.1 Satellite

7.2.2 Launch Vehicles

7.3 Military

7.3.1 Missiles

7.3.2 Defense vehicle

7.3.3 Munitions

7.4 Nuclear Power Plant

7.5 Aerospace

7.6 Others

8 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World



9 Company Profiles

9.1 3D Plus (HEICO Corporation)

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Strategic Overview

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis of 3D Plus (HEICO Corporation)

9.2 Analog Devices Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Product Portfolio

9.2.4 Strategic Overview

9.2.4.1 Conferences and Expo

9.2.4.2 Business Collaboration

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis of Analog Devices

9.3 Anaren Inc. (TTM Technologies)

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Product Portfolio

9.3.4 SWOT Analysis: Anaren Inc. (TTM Technologies)

9.4 BAE Systems

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Product Portfolio

9.4.3 Financial Overview

9.4.4 Strategic Overview

9.4.4.1 New Product Launch

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis of BAE Systems

9.5 Cobham plc

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Overview

9.5.3 Product Portfolio

9.5.4 Business Strategies

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis of Cobham PLC

9.6 Data Device Corporation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Product Portfolio

9.6.3 Business Strategies

9.6.4 SWOT Analysis: Data Device Corporation

9.7 Honeywell International Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Overview

9.7.3 Product Portfolio

9.7.4 Corporate Strategies

9.7.4.1 Contract

9.7.5 SWOT Analysis: Honeywell

9.8 IBM Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Overview

9.8.3 Product Portfolio

9.8.4 SWOT: IBM Corporation

9.9 Infineon Technologies Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Overview

9.9.3 Product Portfolio

9.9.4 Business Strategies

9.9.5 SWOT: Infineon Technologies Inc

9.10 Microchip Technology Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Overview

9.10.3 Product Portfolio

9.10.4 Business Strategies

9.10.5 SWOT: Microchip Technology Inc

9.11 Micropac Industries Inc.

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Product Portfolio

9.11.3 Strength and Weakness of Micropac Industries Inc.

9.12 Renesas Electronics Corporation

9.12.1 Company Overview

9.12.2 Financial Overview: Renesas Electronics Corporation

9.12.3 Product Portfolio

9.12.4 Business Strategies

9.12.5 SWOT: Renesas Electronics Corporation

9.13 Solid State Devices Inc.

9.13.1 Company Overview

9.13.2 Product Portfolio

9.13.3 Business Strategies

9.13.3.1 New Product Launch

9.13.4 SWOT: Solid State Devices

9.14 STMicroelectronics N.V

9.14.1 Company Overview

9.14.2 Financial Overview

9.14.3 Product Portfolio

9.14.4 Business Strategies

9.14.5 SWOT: STMicroelectronics N.V.

9.15 Texas Instruments Inc

9.15.1 Company Overview

9.15.2 Financial Overview

9.15.3 Product Portfolio

9.15.4 Business Strategies

9.15.5 SWOT: Texas Instruments Inc.

9.16 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

9.16.1 Company Overview

9.16.2 Financial Overview

9.16.3 Product Portfolio

9.16.4 Business Strategies

9.16.5 SWOT: Teledyne Technologies

9.17 The Boeing Company

9.17.1 Company Overview

9.17.2 Financial Overview

9.17.3 Product Portfolio

9.17.4 Business Strategies

9.17.5 SWOT: The Boeing Company.

9.18 Xilinx Inc.

9.18.1 Company Overview

9.18.2 Financial Overview

9.18.3 Product Portfolio

9.18.4 Business Strategies

9.18.5 SWOT: Xilinx Inc

9.19 Other Key Players

9.19.1 AIS Tech Space

9.19.2 Hiber Global

9.19.3 Hera Systems

9.19.4 Helios Wire

9.19.5 Kepler Communications

9.19.6 Swarm Technology

9.19.7 Sen

9.19.8 Unseen Labs

10 Research Scope and BIS Methodology

10.1 Scope of the Report

10.2 Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Research Methodology

11 Appendix

11.1 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5o0wee



