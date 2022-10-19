Outlook on the Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages Global Market to 2031 - Increased Spending on Functional and Healthy Foods is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ready-to-Drink Protein Beverages Market 2021-2031 by Source, Packaging, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market will reach $2,669.2 million by 2031, growing by 6.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increased spending on functional and healthy foods, the increasing popularity of high-protein and low-carbohydrate diet, the convenience and benefits offered by RTD protein drinks, and the rising income along with the rapid urbanization.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Source

3.1 Market Overview by Source

3.2 Whey

3.3 Casein

3.4 Soy

3.5 Other Sources

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Packaging

4.1 Market Overview by Packaging

4.2 Bottles

4.3 Cans

4.4 Cartons

4.5 Pouches

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Weight Management Drinks

5.3 Sports Drinks

5.4 Juice Drinks

5.5 Clinical Drinks

5.6 Other Applications

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

6.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

6.3 Pharmacies & Drugstores

6.4 Specialist Stores

6.5 Online Retail

6.6 Other Distribution Channels

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

7.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Netherlands

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Nutrition

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

Glanbia PLC

Halen Brands , Inc.

, Inc. Kellogg Company

Koia

Labrada Nutrition

Nestle S.A.

Organic Valley

PepsiCo Inc.

Post Holdings Inc.

Pure Protein

Starbucks Corporation

The Coca Cola Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srz43

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets