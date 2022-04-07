Outlook on the Refractory Material Global Market to 2030 - Emergence of Recycled Refractory Material Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refractory Material Market by form, Chemical Composition, Chemistry and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refractory material market was valued at $19.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.



Refractory materials are resistant to decomposition by heat, pressure, or chemical attack, retain strength, and form at high temperatures. Some examples of refractory materials include high alumina, fireclay, zirconia, dolomite, and chromite, and others. They are produced from natural or synthetic materials by combination of compounds and minerals of bauxite, silicon carbide, fireclay, and magnesite. They are used to line boilers, reactors, furnaces, and incinerators in several end use sectors such as iron & steel, cement manufacturing, and glass production.



The growth of the global refractory materials market is driven by increasing investments in the iron & steel sectors. Rapid infrastructure development and increasing demand from the automotive sector has led to rise in iron & steel production in both developed and developing economies such as the U.S., China, and India where refractory materials are widely used for thermal insulation purposes. For instance, according to a report published by the Indian Steel Association (ISA), demand for steel is expected to grow by 7.2% in 2020-21. In addition, factors such as recyclability, transparency, and low raw material costs have attracted consumers toward using glass-based materials for a wide range of applications, which, in turn, has increased the production rate of glass where refractory materials are extensively used for thermal stability. This is predicted propel growth of the refractory materials market.



However, refractory materials pose threat to humans if exposed beyond the maximum concentration limits. For instance, breathing very small (crystalline) silica particles may cause multiple health hazards such as silicosis or may even lead to death. In addition, several regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) have laid down National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) Act for the manufacturing and use of refractory products in different end use sectors. This is expected to hamper the market growth.



Emergence of recyclable refractories has attracted consumers toward purchasing recycled refractory materials for thermal insulation purposes in various end use sectors, owing to its cost effectiveness. In addition, production of recycled refractory materials requires low investments, which has led small scale enterprises to enter in the refractory material market. These factors are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the refractory materials market during the forecast period.



The refractory materials market is segmented on the basis of form, chemical composition, chemistry, end use, and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into shaped and unshaped. On the basis of chemical composition, it is divided into alumina, silica, magnesia, fireclay, and others. On the basis of chemistry, it is fragmented into acidic, basic, and neutral. By end use, it is classified into metals & metallurgy, cement, glass & ceramics, power generation, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global refractory materials market profiles leading players that include Calderys, Dalmia Bharat Refractory, IFGL Refractories Ltd., Krosaki Harima Corporation, Lanexis, Morgan Advanced Materials, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Saint Gobain, SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO., LTD., and Vitcas.



The global refractory materials market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.



Key Benefits

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in iron & steel production

3.4.1.2. Escalating demand from the glass industry

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Environmental & health issues associated with the use of refractory materials

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Emergence of recycled refractory material

3.5. Value chain analysis

3.6. Pricing analysis

3.7. Impact of key regulations on the global refractory material market

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the global refractory material market

3.9. Patent analysis, 2012-2021



CHAPTER 4: REFRACTORY MATERIAL MARKET, BY FORM

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Shaped

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Unshaped

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: REFRACTORY MATERIAL MARKET, BY CHEMICAL COMPOSITION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by chemical composition

5.2. Alumina

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Silica

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.4. Magnesia

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5. Fireclay

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: REFRACTORY MATERIAL MARKET, BY CHEMISTRY

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Acidic

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.3. Basic

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.4. Neutral

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: REFRACTORY MATERIAL MARKET, BY END USE

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Metals & metallurgy

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.3. Cement

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.4. Glass & ceramics

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.5. Power generation

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: REFRACTORY MATERIAL MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. INTRODUCTION

9.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2020

9.2. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYER

9.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

9.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Calderys

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Company snapshot

10.1.3. Product portfolio

10.2. Dalmia Bharat Refractory

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Operating business segments

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.2.5. Business performance

10.3. IFGL Refractories Ltd.

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Company snapshot

10.3.3. Operating business segments

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Business performance

10.4. Krosaki Harima Corporation

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Operating business segments

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Business performance

10.5. Lanexis

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Company snapshot

10.5.3. Product portfolio

Source: Corporate Publications and AMR Analysis

10.6. Morgan Advanced Materials

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Company snapshot

10.6.3. Operating business segments

10.6.4. Product portfolio

10.6.5. Business performance

10.7. RHI Magnesita GmbH

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Company snapshot

10.7.3. Operating business segments

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.7.5. Business performance

10.8. Saint Gobain

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Company snapshot

10.8.3. Operating business segments

10.8.4. Product portfolio

10.8.5. Business performance

10.9. SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO., LTD.

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Company snapshot

10.9.3. Operating business segments

10.9.4. Product portfolio

10.9.5. Business performance

10.10. Vitcas

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Company snapshot

10.10.3. Product portfolio

