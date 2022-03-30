Outlook on the Remote Electronic Unit Global Market to 2026 - Featuring ACR Electronics, Airbus and Leidos Among Others

Mar 30, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Remote Electronic Unit Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, End-Use, Platform Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Remote Electronic Unit Market is estimated to be USD 4.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.88 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9%.
The Global Remote Electronic Unit Market increases technological advancement such as Fly-By-Wire & Electric Actuation Systems development. The use of the remote electronic unit in fly-by-wire or power-by-wire can help in controlling aircraft, onboard business jets, military fix wing aircraft, both military and commercial helicopters, and commercial transport are the factors driving the growth of the market.
Additionally, the rising number of satellite constellations and the development of miniatured remote electronic devices in the aerospace industry are also helping in fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, the high capital cost is needed for performing research and development activities, and additional costs required in various stages restrict the market's growth.
The aircraft's system and equipment's quality and harsh operating environment create risks for avionic systems. Furthermore, modernizing or upgrading the existing aircraft fleet and spacecraft will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period - moreover, rigidity in rules and regulation of aircraft solutions. These are several challenges in the global remote electronic market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are BAE Systems plc, Becker Avionics, Inc, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Liebherr, Moog, Inc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments, Inc, and Thales Group, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Remote Electronic Unit Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Development of Miniatured Remote Electronic Units
4.1.2 Growing Technological Advancement
4.1.3 Rising Number of Satellite Constellation
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Research & Development Activities
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Modernization of Existing Aircraft Fleet
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Rigidity in Rules and Regulation of Aircraft Solutions
4.4.2 Harsh Operating Environment for Avionic Systems
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Remote Electronic Unit Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Flight Control Surface
6.3 Landing Gear
6.4 Fuel System
6.5 Ice Protection System
6.6 Others
7 Global Remote Electronic Unit Market, By End-Use Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
7.3 Aftermarket
8 Global Remote Electronic Unit Market, By Platform Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aircraft
8.2.1 Fixing Wing
8.2.2 Rotary Wing
8.3 Spacecraft
8.3.1 Telecommunication
8.3.2 Remote Sensing
8.3.3 Navigation
8.3.4 Scientific Research
8.3.5 Surveillance
9 Global Remote Electronic Unit Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
11.1 AAC Clyde Space
11.2 ACR Electronics, Inc
11.3 Airbus
11.4 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings
11.5 BAE Systems plc
11.6 Becker Avionics, Inc
11.7 Collins Aerospace
11.8 CRISA
11.9 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
11.10 General Dynamic Corporation
11.11 GE Aviation
11.12 L3Harris Technologies
11.13 Leonardo S.p.A
11.14 Leidos
11.15 Liebherr
11.16 Lockheed Martin Corporation
11.17 Moog, Inc
11.18 Northrop Grumman Corporation
11.19 Parker Hannifin Corporation
11.20 Raytheon Technologies
11.21 Rolls-Royce Holdings
11.22 Safran S.A
11.23 Siemens AG
11.24 Space Exploration Technologies Corp
11.25 Texas Instruments, Inc
11.26 Terma Group
11.27 Thales Group
11.28 The Boeing Company
11.29 TransDigm Group
11.30 United Technologies Corporation
12 Appendix
