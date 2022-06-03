Outlook on the Residential Air Purifier Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Urbanization Across the World is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Residential Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Standalone/Portable and In-Duct), By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Residential Air Purifier Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Air purifiers are the device used to remove contagion from the air. There is a drastic increase in the growth of air pollution and assumed to get worse in upcoming year progresses. Air pollution can result in many serious diseases related to respiratory problems, which increased the demand for commercial air purifiers and residential air purifiers.



Residential air cleaners and air purifiers are used to remove contaminated air particles such as pollen, smoke, dander, and dust to enhance air quality. In-duct air purifiers and stand-alone air purifiers are the two main categories of air residential purifiers.



In-duct air purifiers system works along with central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and furnace unit to clear all the air coming inside. It makes sure to sanitize all the air coming through the air ducts into the workplace or home. In-duct air purifiers are designed to cover and clean a large area of a resident.



Stand-alone air purifiers are portable room purifier devices, designed to sanitize and clean a specific area of the room or office. It is entirely manufactured by high-impact polystyrene, high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and plastic. High-efficiency filters are the main component to manufacture these air purifiers. Electronic air cleaners and fibrous media air filters technologies are used in residential air purification systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has initiated various opportunities for air purifier manufacturers. The high-performance units, combining HEPA and installed carbon technologies to reduce the spread of the virus for specific rooms or spaces. Additionally, high-performance air purifiers can strain out the virus up to 1 micron, whereas COVIS-19 virus size was estimated at around 1.2 microns. The spread of awareness related to air purification among the consumers to avoid the impact of the COVID-19. Many manufacturers have extended the production of air purifiers with technological enhancements such as activated carbon purifiers, iconic filters, HEPA filters, and photo catalytic purifiers.



Air purifier business was acutely hindered since the lockdown was imposed globally. Online and Retail sales of the purifiers came to a halt due to the interruption in the logistics, supply chains, and online channels were allowed to deliver essential items. This caused a standstill in the sale of the residential air purifier depending on the end-users to create demand during the period. Manufacturers provided some solutions for the indoor environment, which is expected to propel the demand in the coming decade.



Market Growth Factors:

Increasing urbanization across the world

Rising population and industrialization have increased emissions of volatile chemicals, fine particulate matter poisonous gases, and biological components, resulting in higher levels of air pollution. Developing countries are observing higher levels of carbon emissions because of their industrial growth as well as lack of compliance with pollution monitoring and control rules. The migration of the population from remote to urban locations is likely to amplify this trend even more. In addition, the number of vehicles is also increasing with the rising urbanization all over the world, due to which, the amount of carbon that is being emitted from vehicles is also increasing. Moreover, the rising adoption of technologies is also accelerating the utilization of various home appliances.



Eliminates unpleasant odors from spaces

Various compounds, such as benzene, gasoline, and formaldehyde, decompose and emit an odor when exposed to the normal temperature. Moreover, Paints, upholstered furniture, aerosol sprays, and air fresheners all contain these chemicals, which are known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The odor of VOCs can make a user feel unwell. In addition, it can also impair the cognitive abilities of the user through the irritation caused by its odor. Low VOC levels across the ambient air can increase productivity as well as performance. HEPA and activated carbon filters incorporated in air purifiers are beneficial at trapping gases and particles, reducing pollution in the indoor environment.



Market Restraining Factors

High operational cost and technological limitations of the product

Most of the portable or stand-alone air purifiers can only monitor the air quality of a small area and don't have three-dimensional data collection capabilities. Rather than active monitoring sensor nodes, several air quality monitoring systems use passive monitoring sensor nodes, which require periodic and manual data updates. Utilizing wireless or other networks, active monitoring sensor nodes can automate data collecting, data transfer, and data storage. Due to the lack of active monitoring sensor nodes, technological restrictions connected with individual air purifiers may arise.

