Outlook on the Retail Logistics Global Market to 2027 - Featuring FedEx, Nippon Express and XPO Logistics Among Others

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Retail Logistics Market By Type, By Solution, By Mode of Transport, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Retail Logistics Market size is expected to reach $388.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The systematic process of controlling and ensuring the flow of goods from the source of supply to the buyer is known as retail logistics. A vast range of products is sold by manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. This necessitates the systematic planning of diverse commodities' movement till they are delivered to the buyer or consumer. Through effective logistics and added value, retail logistics guarantees that everything is in place to provide superior delivery and service at reduced costs



Companies can get profit from a wide range of features and benefits provided by logistics software. Orders are received from all sales channels, fulfilled, and tracking, invoicing, returns, and interaction with shipping firms are all possible with this platform. Inventory management is responsible for tracking each manufactured item from the time it enters the supply chain. This feature allows companies to make decisions about where to stock and store products.



Multimodal transportation is becoming more popular as a result of various advantages, including fewer customs restrictions, faster freight processing, and lower per-vehicle expenses. One of the main market trends is the increasing usage of different modes of transportation, which includes the use of ships, trucks, planes, and railcars.



Combining these multimodal modes of transportation can assist reduce inventory expenses while also keeping merchandise costs under control. Multimodal transportation also aids businesses in efficiently transporting goods during outbound logistics while lowering transportation expenses.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy in three ways: by hampering profitability, hurting production and demand directly, and depleting financial reserves and cash flows. The COVID-19 pandemic has an equal impact on retail logistics companies. Due to the labor shortage and supply chain problems in the early stages of the pandemic (Q1 and Q2), the industry faced a slight setback. Later, as consumers preferred internet shopping over in-store, the rise in online orders put a burden on retail logistics companies' transportation and logistical services.



Currently, businesses have already begun to try to get back to normal, but they are confronting numerous obstacles on both consumer and operational level. Meeting client expectations in terms of process optimization, growing security concerns about connected networks, increased connectivity challenges, and a drop in industrial and retailing operations are just a few of them.



Market Growth Factors:

Increase in the integration of drone & smart glasses in transportation vehicles

The integration of drones and smart glasses into the transportation vehicles has enhanced pliability and delivery speed, which is expected to positively impact on the growth of the retail logistics market over the projection period. In both urban and rural settings, self-driving vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and trucks are capable of maintaining high reasonableness and same-day delivery.



Increasing Advanced Technology Integration

Artificial intelligence, Blockchain, machine learning, and other modern technologies are expected to be widely implemented in the retail sector. Improved data management, tailored experiences, predictive analysis, and real-time support are all benefits of AI. Other AI applications, such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and others, help retailers stay in touch with their customers. This boosts company profitability by updating customers about promotions and sales.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Change in Customer Behaviour following the COVID-19 pandemic

After being under complete lockdown for over three months, the retail industry is finding it difficult to get back on track. Retail, like other customer-driven industries, hinges on client behavior and engagement, and it's having trouble keeping up with lockdown-induced changes in customer behavior. Along with declining revenues, retail is suffering from a data shortage.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisition & Mergers: 2018, May - 2021, Dec) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Retail Logistics Market by Type

4.1 Global Conventional Retail Logistics Market by Region

4.2 Global E-Commerce Retail Logistics Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Retail Logistics Market by Solution

5.1 Global Supply Chain Solutions Market by Region

5.2 Global Commerce Enablement Market by Region

5.3 Global Transportation Management Market by Region

5.4 Global Reverse logistics & liquidation Market by Region

5.5 Global Other Solutions Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Retail Logistics Market by Mode of Transport

6.1 Global Roadways Market by Region

6.2 Global Railways Market by Region

6.3 Global Waterways Market by Region

6.4 Global Airways Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Retail Logistics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (APL Logistics Ltd.) (Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd.)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental Analysis

8.1.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.1.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.2 A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.2.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.2.4.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3 DSV A/S

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.3.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.3.4.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3.4.4 Geographical Expansions

8.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.4.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.4.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4.4.3 Geographical Expansions

8.5 FedEx Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.5.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.5.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.6.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.6.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.7 Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.7.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8 XPO Logistics, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.8.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.8.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.9 United Parcel Service, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.9.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.9.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.10.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.10.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.10.4.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

