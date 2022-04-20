Outlook on the Satellite Data Service Global Market to 2027 - Integration of 4D GIS Presents Opportunities

Apr 20, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Satellite Data Service Market (2022-2027) by Vertical, Service, Platform, Antenna Type, Components, Frequency, Technology and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Satellite Data Service Market is estimated to be USD 13.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 35.87 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.23%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Satellite Data Services Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentation
- The Global Satellite Data Service Market is segmented based on Vertical, Sevice, Platform, Antenna Type, Components, Frequency, Technology, and Geography.
- Vertical, the market is classified into Energy and Power, Defence and Intelligence, Engineering and Infrastructure, Environmental, Agriculture, Maritime, Insurance, and Transport and Logistics.
- Sevice, the market is classified into Data Analytics and Image Data.
- Platform, the market is classified into Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Space, Maritime, and Airborne.
- Antenna Type, the market is classified into Phased Array, Multiple Input Multiple Output, and Others.
- Components, the market is classified into Reflectors, Feed Horns, Feed Networks, Low Noise Converters, and Others.
- Frequency, the market is classified into L and S Band, X Band, KA Band, VHF / SHF Band, Multi Band, and Q Band.
- Technology, the market is classified into SOTM and SOTP.
- Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Airbus S.A.S, Gilat Satellite Networks, Honeywell International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Satellite Data Service Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses Global Satellite Data Service Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Satellite Data Service Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Demand for High-Resolution Imaging
4.1.2 Launch of Small Satellites
4.1.3 Increase Privatization Investments in the Space Industry
4.1.4 Increasing Focus of Data Applications and Services
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Regulations
4.2.2 High Cost of Investment
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Integration of 4D GIS
4.3.2 Expand Satellite Capacity and Related Infrastructure
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Unreliable Signal
4.4.2 Failure of Various Satellite Launch Programs
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Vertical
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Energy and power
6.3 Defence and Intelligence
6.4 Engineering and Infrastructure
6.5 Environmental
6.6 Agriculture
6.7 Maritime
6.8 Insurance
6.9 Transport and Logistics
7 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Sevice
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Data Analytics
7.3 Image Data
8 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Land Mobile
8.3 Land Fixed
8.4 Space
8.5 Maritime
8.6 Airborne
9 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Antenna Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Phased Array
9.3 Multiple Input Multiple Output
9.4 Others
10 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Components
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Reflectors
10.3 Feed Horns
10.4 Feed Networks
10.5 Low Noise Converters
10.6 Others
11 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Frequency
11.1 Introduction
11.2 L and S Band
11.3 X Band
11.4 KA Band
11.5 VHF /SHF Band
11.6 Multi Band
11.7 Q Band
12 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 SOTM
12.3 SOTP
13 Americas' Satellite Data Service Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Argentina
13.3 Brazil
13.4 Canada
13.5 Chile
13.6 Colombia
13.7 Mexico
13.8 Peru
13.9 United States
13.10 Rest of Americas
14 Europe's Satellite Data Service Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Austria
14.3 Belgium
14.4 Denmark
14.5 Finland
14.6 France
14.7 Germany
14.8 Italy
14.9 Netherlands
14.10 Norway
14.11 Poland
14.12 Russia
14.13 Spain
14.14 Sweden
14.15 Switzerland
14.16 United Kingdom
14.17 Rest of Europe
15 Middle East and Africa's Satellite Data Service Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Egypt
15.3 Israel
15.4 Qatar
15.5 Saudi Arabia
15.6 South Africa
15.7 United Arab Emirates
15.8 Rest of MEA
16 APAC's Satellite Data Service Market
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Australia
16.3 Bangladesh
16.4 China
16.5 India
16.6 Indonesia
16.7 Japan
16.8 Malaysia
16.9 Philippines
16.10 Singapore
16.11 South Korea
16.12 Sri Lanka
16.13 Thailand
16.14 Taiwan
16.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competitive Quadrant
17.2 Market Share Analysis
17.3 Strategic Initiatives
17.3.1 M&A and Investments
17.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
17.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
18 Company Profiles
18.1 Airbus S.A.S
18.2 Aselsan A.S
18.3 Cobham Limited
18.4 General Dynamics Mission System , Inc
18.5 Gilat Satellite Networks
18.6 Honeywell International Inc
18.7 L3Harris Technologies , Inc
18.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
18.9 Maxar Technologies
18.10 Mitsubishi Electric corporation
18.11 ND Satcom
18.12 Norsat International
18.13 Ruag Group
18.14 Thales Group
18.15 Viasat, Inc
19 Appendix
