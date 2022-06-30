Outlook on the Seismic Services Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Technology, Location of Deployment, Application and Region

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seismic Services Market, By Service (Data Acquisition, Data Processing and Interpretation), By Technology (2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging), By Location of Deployment (Onshore, Offshore), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seismic services market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising use of seismic services for oil and ongoing technological advancements. Seismic services are used to create a 2D and 3D image of the earth's crust and ocean bed for finding oil and gas reserves deep inside the earth's surface.

The seismic data is crucial to lower the risk of boring processes and reduce environmental impact and the need for further exploration activities. The growing use of oil and gas for various applications and the surge in infrastructural development and construction activities are expected to fuel the global seismic services market demand during the forecast period. Leading government authorities are introducing schemes and policies for rapid infrastructural development of railway networks, airways, residential and commercial spaces.



Thus, continuous development in construction activities is propelling the growth of the global seismic services market. Market players are heavily investing in research and development activities to find innovative and affordable technologies for better mapping and improved image quality, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global seismic services market in the forecast period. High-resolution 3D designing, multi-component 3D acquisition, cable-less 2D and 3D seismic recording systems are some of the advanced features introduced by the market players, which is accelerating the adoption of seismic services.



The global seismic services market is segmented by service, technology, location of deployment, application, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on the service, the market is divided into data acquisition, data processing, and interpretation. The data acquisition segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global seismic services market due to the growing need for finding new oil and gas reserves. Based on the technology, the market is divided into 2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging. The 3D imaging segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period due to high demand from oil and gas companies and solve problems, lower risk of production, etc.



Major players operating in the global seismic services market are Agile Seismic LLC, Amerapex Corporation, Asian Energy Services Ltd, China National Petroleum Corporation, China Oilfield Services Limited, Echo Seismic Ltd., Halliburton Company, Pulse Seismic Inc., Schlumberger Limited, SeaBird Exploration, etc.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global seismic services market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global seismic services market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

To classify and forecast in global seismic services market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global seismic services market

To identify drivers and challenges for global seismic services market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global seismic services market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global seismic services market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global seismic services market

Report Scope:

In this report, global seismic services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Seismic Services Market, By Service:

Data Acquisition

Data Processing and Interpretation

Seismic Services Market, By Technology:

2D imaging

3D imaging

4D imaging

Seismic Services Market, By Location of Deployment:

Onshore

Offshore

Seismic Services Market, By Application:

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Others

Seismic Services Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Seismic Services Market



5. Voice of Customers



6. Global Seismic Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Service (Data Acquisition, Data Processing and Interpretation)

6.2.2. By Technology (2D imaging, 3D imaging, and 4D imaging)

6.2.3. By Location of Deployment (Onshore, Offshore)

6.2.4. By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Others)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Seismic Services Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Seismic Services Market Outlook

9. Europe Seismic Services Market Outlook



10. South America Seismic Services Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Seismic Services Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Agile Seismic LLC

14.2. Amerapex Corporation

14.3. Asian Energy Services Ltd

14.4. China National Petroleum Corporation

14.5. China Oilfield Services Limited

14.6. Echo Seismic Ltd.

14.7. Halliburton Company

14.8. Pulse Seismic Inc.

14.9. Schlumberger Limited

14.10. SeaBird Exploration.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jui4n3

