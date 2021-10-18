Outlook on the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Global Market to 2026 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Oct 18, 2021, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market reached a value of US$ 59.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Semiconductor manufacturing equipment refers to the processing machinery used to produce a variety of electronic and integrated circuits (ICs). Front-end and back-end are two of the most commonly used semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Front-end includes silicon-wafer fabrication, photolithography, deposition, etching, ion implantation and mechanical polishing machines, and back-end includes the machinery for assembly, packaging and testing of integrated circuits. These machines offer various benefits, such as streamlined production, improved yield and reliability, minimal design and manufacturing errors and enhanced workplace safety. As a result, they find extensive applications in the manufacturing of products for various industries such as automotive, electronics, robotics, etc.
Significant growth in the electronics industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Semiconductors are widely used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops. Furthermore, the increasing demand for hybrid and electronic vehicles (H/EVs) is also contributing to the growth of the market. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is used for the assembly of multiple semiconductors on a single chip to minimize electronic interference, dissipate heat and provide enhanced protection to the electronic devices in the vehicle.
Various technological advancements, such as the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Electronics manufacturers are using IoT-enabled silicon-based sensors in the manufacturing equipment that offer remote monitoring capabilities for complex circuit boards. Other factors, including the emerging trend of device miniaturization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holdings N.V., KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc., Plasma-Therm LLC, SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited and Toshiba Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the front-end equipment?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the back-end equipment?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the fab facility?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the dimension?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the supply chain participants?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Front-End Equipment
6.1 Lithography
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wafer Surface Conditioning
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Deposition
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Cleaning
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Back-End Equipment
7.1 Dicing
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bonding
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Metrology
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Testing
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Assembly and Packaging
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Fab Facility
8.1 Automation
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Chemical Control
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Gas Control
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Product Type
9.1 Memory
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Optoelectronic Components
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Logic Components
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Microprocessor
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Discrete Components
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Analog Components
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Dimension
10.1 2D
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 2.5D
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 3D
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Supply Chain Participant
11.1 OSAT Companies
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 IDM Firms
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Foundries
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Advantest Corporation
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Applied Materials Inc.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2.3 Financials
17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.3 ASML Holdings N.V.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.4 KLA Corporation
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4.3 Financials
17.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.5 Lam Research Corporation
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Onto Innovation Inc.
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.7 Plasma-Therm LLC
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8 SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.9 Teradyne Inc.
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.10 Tokyo Electron Limited
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.11 Toshiba Corporation
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11.3 Financials
17.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/woztwi
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article