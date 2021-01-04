Outlook on the Skid Steer Loader Global Market to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skid Steer Loader Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skid steer loader market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Skid steer loader refers to a compact, engine-driven loader with a small rigid frame and a lift arm attached with several additional tools. These tools commonly include hydraulic hammers, forks, buckets, stump grinder, auger, trencher, landscape rake, etc. The specialized wheel system of the loader provides greater on-place mobility and makes it suitable for all-terrain applications. Skid steer loaders offer several benefits over conventional backhoe loaders, such as improved fuel efficiency, compact size, high-load capacity and reduced carbon footprints. As a result, these loaders are widely adopted across numerous industries, such as construction, mining, agricultural, logistics, landscaping, etc.



The expanding construction and mining industries are primarily augmenting the demand for skid steer loaders to perform several labor-intensive tasks, such as digging, collecting, and lifting several materials, such as debris, sand, cement, etc. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of skid steer loaders in site cleanup, material spreading, road sweeping, backfill, turf and slab preparation, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rising levels of urbanization coupled with the increasing investments in the development of smart cities and advanced infrastructure projects are further augmenting the demand for automated construction machinery, such as skid steer loaders.



Apart from this, skid steer loaders are integrated with various agriculture-based equipment, such as manure scraper, bale handler, rotary cultivator, seeder, mower, livestock feed pusher, etc., thereby experiencing high demand in the agriculture sector. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce platforms has propelled the adoption of skid steer loaders for numerous logistics and warehousing applications based on their compact size and heavy-weight lifting capacity. Besides this, several technological upgradations have led to the emergence of highly-advanced loaders equipped with hydraulic brakes, grapples, sweepers or angle brooms, pallet fork attachments, etc., thereby bolstering the market growth.



Additionally, the rising environmental concerns have propelled the development of battery-operated skid steer loaders for reducing the carbon emissions from diesel-based loaders. In the coming years, the growing penetration of autonomous and self-driven loaders with GPS-operated control systems and wireless connectivity is expected to drive the market growth.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in early 2020, has significantly hampered the demand for skid steer loaders. The implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across the globe has led to temporary halts in numerous construction activities along with unexpected cancellation of various contracts pertaining to the deployment of construction machinery. The global skid steer loader market, however, is expected to revive from 2021 onwards and exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2025.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being The Volvo Group, Yanmar Power Technology Co. Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, JCB Inc. (JCB Service), Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corporation and Wacker Neuson SE.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global skid steer loaders market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on global skid steer loaders market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the operating capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the power train?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global skid steer loaders market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Skid Steer Loaders Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



