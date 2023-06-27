Outlook on the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Global Market to 2032 - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Highlights:

The majority of prevalent cases of smoking cessation were estimated in the US, followed by EU4 and the UK and Japan whereas the highest cases of tobacco use were in EU4 and the UK among these regions.

In 2022, the market size of smoking cessation and nicotine addiction was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 1,470 million, and lowest in Germany with USD 46 million which is further expected to increase by 2032.

The total market size of the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction treatment market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period (2023-2032) due to emerging treatments that includes cytisinicline, AXS-05, and NFL-101.

Gender-specific prevalent cases of tobacco use were higher in males (around 82,660 thousand cases) as compared to females (around 54,350 thousand) in 2022 in the 7MM.

This "Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.



Smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market size from 2019 to 2032. The report also covers current smoking cessation and nicotine addiction treatment practice/algorithm and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

The United States

EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom

Japan

Study Period: 2019-2032

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Diagnosis



Metabolites of nicotine such as cotinine, nor nicotine, and anabases can be detected in urine and blood; these tests can test compliance with withdrawal therapy or nicotine toxicity. Another method to assess nicotine is COa level; this method is related to cotinine. Some questionnaires can measure nicotine dependence, such as the Fagerstrom Test for Nicotine Dependence, the Wisconsin Inventory of Smoking Dependence and Motives, and the Smokeless Tobacco Dependence Scale.



Further details related to country-based based variations are provided in the report.



Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Treatment



Quitting smoking for good and overcoming nicotine dependence requires a multi-faceted approach that may include counseling, support groups, behavioral therapy, and medication. FDA-approved pharmacotherapies include various forms of nicotine replacement therapy as well as bupropion and varenicline.



Many molecules are in the pipeline to treat nicotine addiction patients across the 7MM to cater to their needs. Some major products are anticipated hit the market during 2019-2032, including cytisinicline, AXS-05, and CX-101.



Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Epidemiology



As the market is derived using patient based model, the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by, Prevalent Cases of Tobacco Use, Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of Tobacco Use, Prevalent Cases of Tobacco Use by Product Type, Age-specific Prevalent Cases of Tobacco Use, Prevalent Nicotine Dependent Cases Among Cigarette Smokers, and Prevalent Cases of Smoking Cessation in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), and the UK, and Japan from 2019 to 2032. The total prevalent cases of tobacco use in the 7MM comprised of approximately 137,010 thousand cases in 2022 and are projected to decrease during the forecasted period (2023-2032).

According to the publisher's estimates, EU4 and the UK accounted for approximately 64,670 thousand cases, which was the highest prevalent cases of tobacco use, followed by the US with around 51,500 thousand cases, and Japan with around 20,840 thousand cases in 2022. These cases are expected to decrease in the US, EU4 and the UK, and Japan by 2032.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of tobacco use (approximately 18,350 thousand cases), followed by France (approximately 16,410 thousand cases) in 2022. On the other hand, the UK (9,000 thousand cases) had the lowest prevalent cases of tobacco use in EU4 and the UK countries and the 7MM.

Tobacco use has been identified as male-dominant; in our analysis, the number of males suffering was higher than females. In 2022, 60% prevalent cases tobacco use of were of males, while 40% cases were of females in the 7MM.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Drug Chapters



Drug chapter segment of the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction report encloses the detailed analysis of smoking cessation and nicotine addiction marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the smoking cessation and nicotine addiction clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

Cytisinicline (cytisine): Achieve Life Sciences



Cytisinicline (cytisine) is an oral, plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is an established smoking cessation treatment approved and marketed in Central and Eastern Europe for over 20 years.



Cytisinicline has completed a Phase III study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of 3 mg cytisinicline thrice a day for a treatment duration of 42 days/6 weeks in adult smokers cytisinicline. In addition to this trial, the company is conducting another Phase III study, ORCA-3, and topline data results are expected to be reported in the second quarter of 2023 to empower their findings. Achieve Life Sciences is also evaluating cytisinicline in Phase II for the e-cigarette user population and expects to announce the results by the second quarter of 2023.



Note: Detailed emerging therapies assessment will be provided in the final report.



Drug Class Insights



The treatment for nicotine addiction and smoking cessation includes various options such as nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), non-nicotinic pharmacological therapies, behavioral therapies, and counseling.



Pharmacotherapy acts synergistically with behavioral counseling to increase quit rates and should be encouraged for virtually all daily smokers and considered on a case-by-case basis for nondaily smokers. The US FDA has approved five nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products as well as bupropion and varenicline for smoking cessation.



Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Outlook



There are effective treatments that support tobacco cessation, including both behavioral therapies and FDA-approved medications. Several distinct products and services are available today for smoking cessation, alongside smoking alternatives that are not specifically indicated for cessation. FDA-approved pharmacotherapies include various forms of nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) in the form of transdermal patches, gums, nasal sprays, oral inhalers, and lozenges.



The US FDA has approved two smoking cessation products that do not contain nicotine. They are CHANTIX (varenicline tartrate), and ZYBAN (bupropion hydrochloride). Both products are available in tablet form and by prescription only. In the past years, the generic of both the approved drug has entered the market. Both are widely available in the US and the European market. In Japan, varenicline (CHAMPIX), NRT, and some off-label therapies are used for smoking cessation. Bupropion-SR is not licensed in Japan for smoking cessation.



Key players such as Achieve Life Sciences (Cytisinicline), Axsome Therapeutics (AXS-05), and NFL Biosciences (NFL-101) and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development, respectively. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of smoking cessation and nicotine addiction.

The total market size of smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the 7MM was approximately USD 2,310 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

The market size in the 7MM will increase at a CAGR of 2.6% due to increasing prevalent cases of the disease and launch of the emerging therapy.

Among EU4 and the UK, France accounts for the maximum market size in 2022 while Germany occupies the bottom of the ladder in 2022.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2019-2032. For example, for cytisinicline, we expect the drug uptake to be slow medium with a probability-adjusted peak share of 18%, years to peak is expected to be 7 years from the year of launch.



KOL-Views



To keep up with current market trends, we take KOLs and SME's opinion working in the domain through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. Industry Experts contacted for insights on smoking cessation and nicotine addiction evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient's therapy switching acceptability, drug uptake along with challenges related to accessibility, include Medical/scientific writers, Medical Professors, Industry experts and Others.



The analysts connected with 50+ KOLs to gather insights, however interviews were conducted with 15+ KOLs in the 7MM. Centers such as Washington University School of Medicine, Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, University Hospital Heidelberg, etc. were contacted. Their opinion helps to understand and validate current and emerging therapies treatment patterns or smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market trend. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatments by identifying the overall scenario of the market and the unmet needs.



Scope of the Report

The report covers a segment of key events, executive summary, descriptive overview of smoking cessation and nicotine addiction, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the epidemiology segments and forecasts, future growth potential of diagnosis rate, disease progression along with treatment guidelines

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies along with the elaborative profiles of late-stage and prominent therapies, which will have an impact on at the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market; historical and forecasted market size, market share by therapies, detailed assumptions and rationale behind our approach is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends, through SWOT analysis and expert insights/KOL views, patient journey and treatment preference that help in shaping and driving the 7MM smoking cessation and nicotine addiction market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction in 2019

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction in 2032



4. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology



5. Key Events



6. Executive Summary of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction



7. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction: Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Etiology and Risk factors

7.3. Clinical Manifestations

7.4. Pathophysiology

7.5. Metabolic Effects of Smoking Cessation

7.6. Diagnosis

7.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.6.1.1. US Preventive Services Task Force

7.6.1.2. S3 Guideline "Screening, Diagnostics, and Treatment of Harmful and Addictive Tobacco Use": German Society for Psychiatry, Psychotherapy, Psychosomatic, and Neurology (DGPPN) as well as the German Society for Addiction Research and Addiction Therapy (DG-Sucht) 2016

7.6.1.3. 2020 Guidelines for treating tobacco dependence: European Network for Smoking and Tobacco Prevention (ENSP)

7.7. Management and Treatment

7.7.1. Algorithm for current smokers

7.7.2. Treatment algorithm for former smokers

7.7.3. Treatment Algorithm for Patients Not Ready to Make a Quit Attempt

7.7.4. Treatment Guidelines

7.7.4.1. US Public Health Service Guideline for Treating Tobacco Use and Dependence: 2008 Update

7.7.4.2. US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendations

7.7.4.3. Recommendations for Use of Combination Therapy in Tobacco Use Cessation: PBM-MAP 2009

7.7.4.4. National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) Recommendations

7.7.4.5. Guidelines for the Treatment of Smoking in Hospitalized Patients: The Working Group for the Treatment of Smoking of the Smoking Area. SEPAR (Sociedad Espanola de Neumologia y Cirugia Toracica)

7.7.4.6. 2020 Guidelines for treating tobacco dependence: European Network for Smoking and Tobacco Prevention (ENSP)

7.7.4.7. Smoking Cessation Guidelines: Evidence-based Recommendations of the French Health Products Safety Agency

7.7.4.8. S3 Guideline "Screening, Diagnostics, and Treatment of Harmful and Addictive Tobacco Use": German Society for Psychiatry, Psychotherapy, Psychosomatic, and Neurology (DGPPN) as well as the German Society for Addiction Research and Addiction Therapy (DG-Sucht), 2016

7.7.4.9. Clinical Guidelines for Promoting Smoking Cessation: Observatory on Smoking, Alcohol and Drugs Department of Medicines, Higher Institute of Health Viale, Italy, 2008

7.7.4.10. Guidelines for Smoking Cessation: Japanese Circulation Society 2010



8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

8.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Tobacco Use in the 7MM

8.4. Total Prevalent cases of Smoking Cessation in the 7MM

8.5. The United States

8.6. EU4 Countries and the UK

8.7. Japan



9. Patient Journey



10. Marketed Drugs

10.1. CHANTIX/CHAMTIX (varenicline): Pfizer

10.2. ZYBAN (bupropion): GlaxoSmithKline



11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Cytisinicline (cytisine): Achieve Life Sciences

11.3. NFL-101: NFL Biosciences SAS

11.4. EMB-001: Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Inc.

11.5. AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

11.6. CX-101: Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

11.7. OMS 405: Omeros Corporation

11.8. SXC-2023: Promentis Pharmaceuticals

11.9. EB-1020 (Centanafadine): Otsuka Pharmaceutical



12. Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook

12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4. Attribute Analysis

12.5. Market Size of Smoking Cessation in the 7MM

12.6. Market Size of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. Market Size of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction in the United States

12.7.2. Market size of smoking cessation and nicotine addiction by therapies

12.8. Market Size of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Market Size of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine Addiction in Japan

13. Key Opinion Leaders' View



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Unmet needs



16. Market Access and Reimbursement

16.1. The United States

16.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. The United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.3.1. MHLW



Companies Mentioned:

Achieve Life Sciences

NFL Biosciences SAS

Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Inc

Axsome Therapeutics

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Omeros Corporation

Promentis Pharmaceuticals

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

