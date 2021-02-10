Outlook on the Socks Global Market to 2026 - Players Include Nike, Puma and Adidas Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Socks Market By Type (Athletic Socks, Casual Socks, Formal Socks), By Material (Nylon, Cotton, Woolen, Polyester, Others),By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online, Others), By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Socks Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The Global Socks Market is driven by the increasing working population. Additionally, the acceptance of socks as a part of essential accessory with different attires is further expected to propel the market through 2026. Furthermore, growing need to maintain healthy foot especially in athletes, gym professional and diabetes patients to prevent the prevalence of foot disorders is expected to spur the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Socks Market is segmented based on type, material, distribution channel, end-user, company and region. Based on type, the market can be fragmented into athletic socks, casual socks and formal socks. The athletic socks segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing preference among the athletes and gym professionals to protect from blisters. Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into hypermarket & supermarket, convenience store, online and others. The online segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the numerous benefits of online shopping such as easy production selection, affordability, option to compare products & prices, doorstep delivery, among others.



Regionally, the Global Socks Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall socks market owing to the owing to the increasing sports leagues and sports events such as Pro Kabaddi League, IPL, among others.



The major players operating in the socks market are Nike Inc., Puma S.E., Adidas A.G., Asics Corporation, Renfro Corporation, THORLO, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Balega, Drymax Technologies Inc, Under Armour, Inc. and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Socks Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Socks Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Socks Market based on type, material, distribution channel, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Socks Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Socks Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Socks Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Socks Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Socks Market.

