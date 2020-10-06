Outlook on the Software-Defined Wide Area Network Global Market to 2026 - Industry Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market by Component, by Organization Size, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market size is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 33.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

SD-WAN is a type of application of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) that utilizes software and virtual technologies in order to create a more reliable and faster WAN network. The SDN emphasizes more on the internal network, but SD-WAN allows connections between networks and devices over a WAN. In order to meet the growing need for their networking infrastructure, enterprises are considering new ways and therefore the SD-WAN market demand is showing rapid growth.



As there is an increase in the amount of data uses worldwide, a varied range of mission-critical assets, like applications, databases, and enterprise information are becoming more susceptible to unauthorized access. For the increasing threats, traditional WAN solutions are not enough to protect the network and offer effective and efficient security control for cloud applications. SD-WAN solutions support the monitoring network traffic and also ensure deep visibility of the IT departments into WAN and this helps them to pinpoint a security attack more quickly. Consequently, the SD-WAN market is anticipated to show considerable growth in the forecast period.



The software-defined wide area network market is likely to show significant growth globally in the coming years. Software-defined networking in a wide area network (WAN) makes it simpler to manage and operate a WAN as it decouples the networking hardware from its controller mechanism. It gears virtualization technology for improving data center management and its operation.



The SD-WAN also gaining attention as organizations largely rely on the work-from-home initiative, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The organizations are looking for some more advanced networking solutions that can have better agility and security to ensure successful remote working initiatives. Though, in the pandemic, the supply chain disruption is creating a short-term hurdle, mainly in the deployment of the appliances in SD-WAN. It is expected to have a positive impact of COVID-19 on the overall market; still, the market may show a marginal drop in the year 2020 because of supply chain disruptions.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment is further bifurcated into Hardware and Software. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Service Providers, Retail, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc. (VMware, Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

Nokia Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Fortinet, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

