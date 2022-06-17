Outlook on the Synthetic Biology: DNA Cloning Global Market to 2035 - Industry Trends and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Synthetic Biology: DNA Cloning Market by Type of Cloning Method, End-Users and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of DNA cloning kits and reagents over the next decade. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies.



The field of gene cloning remained a largely unexplored area until 1973, when A. C. Y. Chang, H. W. Boyer, R. B. Helling and Stanley N. Cohen reported that individual genes can be cloned and isolated by cleaving DNA enzymatically into DNA fragments.

Over time, the evolution of genome engineering techniques has allowed for alterations in the genome of microorganisms, thereby enabling the production of substances having various research and therapeutic applications. DNA cloning, which is a highly regulated method, is widely acknowledged and employed in many laboratories throughout the world.

Specifically, during the COVID-19 pandemic, several well-known pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as synthetic biology market players, have stepped forward and contributed to the research and development of a variety of products, such as test kits, treatment solutions, and vaccines to combat the coronavirus infection using synthetic biology.

Based on the requirement, a variety of approaches, such as traditional cloning, PCR cloning, ligation independent cloning, seamless cloning and recombinational cloning, can be used to clone the DNA. Despite several advancements in the field of synthetic biology, the DNA cloning process is associated with various challenges, such as requirement of large amounts of expensive vectors for cloning, different reagents and longer time duration for the completion of process.



In order to overcome these drawbacks, innovators in the pharmaceutical industry have undertaken several efforts for identifying and developing ways to improve the process of DNA cloning. Among other alternatives, the use of DNA cloning kits has emerged as a viable option for various drug developers and academic / research institutes to overcome the challenges associated with the traditional DNA cloning methods. Presently, more than 250 DNA cloning kits are available in the market.

These cloning kits are affordable, easy to use and produce high quality results in short duration. Further, more than 3,200 patents and 4,000 research articles have been published for DNA cloning technologies in the past few years; this is indicative of the innovative efforts of the stakeholders engaged in this domain. Driven by the increasing demand for gene therapies and the introduction of novel and advanced DNA cloning technologies, the DNA cloning market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of DNA cloning kits, featuring information on the kit components (enzyme mix, vector, buffer, ligase and primer), number of reactions (between 1-35, between 36-50 and more than 50), type of cloning method used (ligation independent cloning, TA cloning, blunt cloning and in-fusion seamless cloning), type of fragment(s) cloned (multiple fragments, long fragments and short oligonucleotides), cloning time (5 minutes, between 10-30 minutes, between 31-60 minutes and more than 60 minutes), overlaps recognized, efficacy (80-100%, between >90->99%, >=98%) and kit shelf life (between 1-10 months, between 11-20 months, more than 20 months) and kit price (1- 500 USD , 501- 1500 USD , 1501- 2500 USD , more than 2500 USD ). In addition to this, the chapter features information on DNA cloning kit providers and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters, location of headquarters, company size and region of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products).

, 501- , 1501- , more than ). In addition to this, the chapter features information on DNA cloning kit providers and a detailed analysis based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters, location of headquarters, company size and region of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products). A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of DNA cloning regents, featuring information on reagent unit size (less than 500, 500-2,000 and more than 2,000), reagent concentration (less than 5 units/?l, 5-50 units/?l and more than 50 units/?l) reagent components (polymerase, buffers and additional components), exonuclease activity (5'->3' exonuclease activity and 3'-> 5' exonuclease activity), product overhangs (3'A, blunt, 3', 5', 3'/blunt, 3'A/ blunt, 3'-dA and 5'/3'), storage temperature (-20C,-30C to -10 C,-5 C to -30 C and -25 C to -15 C) and reagent price (less than USD 100 , USD 100 -500 and more than USD 500 ). In addition, the chapter features analysis related to DNA cloning reagents providers based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters, location of headquarters, company size and region of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products).

, -500 and more than ). In addition, the chapter features analysis related to DNA cloning reagents providers based on parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, region of headquarters, location of headquarters, company size and region of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of products). Elaborate profiles of prominent players offering DNA cloning kits and reagents (shortlisted based on number of products), based in North America , Europe and Asia Pacific . Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), DNA cloning kit portfolio, DNA cloning reagent portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

, and . Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), DNA cloning kit portfolio, DNA cloning reagent portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. An analysis of over 4,400 peer-reviewed scientific articles related to DNA cloning, published since 2018, based on several parameters, such as year of publication, type of article, type of publication, emerging focus areas, most popular publishers, most popular authors, and most popular journals.

An analysis of more than 1,200 grants related to DNA cloning, since 2017, based on several parameters, such as year of grant, amount of grant, administrating institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant, activity code, study section awarded, emerging focus areas, most popular program officers, popular recipient organizations, popular recipient organizations and geographical distribution of recipient organizations.

An in-depth analysis of over 3,400 patents that have been filed / granted for DNA cloning, between 2017-2021, based on multiple parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geography, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, issuing authority involved, type of applicant, leading industry players, leading non-industry players, leading patent assignees, patent benchmarking analysis, patent characteristics and geography, patent age. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis and information on the leading patents.

A case study on the DNA cloning service providers, featuring information and detailed analysis based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, region of headquarters and company size and region of headquarters.

A case study on the general overview of advancements in DNA cloning, covering details related to the current and future trends in the domain.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of DNA cloning kits and reagents?

What is the focus area of various publications related to DNA cloning?

Which research institutes have received relatively more grants for projects related to DNA cloning?

How has the intellectual property landscape of DNA cloning evolved over the last several years?

Which region(s) are likely to occupy the maximum market share in DNA cloning kits market?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity related to DNA cloning kits likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Who are the key players offering services related to DNA cloning?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: DNA CLONING KITS



5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: DNA CLONING REAGENTS



6. DNA CLONING KITS AND REAGENTS: COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Financial Information

6.2.3. DNA Cloning Kit Portfolio

6.2.4. DNA Cloning Reagent Portfolio

6.2.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Merck

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Financial Information

6.3.3. DNA Cloning Kit Portfolio

6.3.4. DNA Cloning Reagent Portfolio

6.3.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Takara Bio

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Financial Information

6.4.3. DNA Cloning Kit Portfolio

6.4.4. DNA Cloning Reagent Portfolio

6.4.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. Vazyme

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. DNA Cloning Kit Portfolio

6.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.6. GenScript

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Financial Information

6.6.3. DNA Cloning Kit Portfolio

6.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.7. Promega

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. DNA Cloning Reagent Portfolio

6.7.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.8. Agilent Technologies

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Financial Information

6.8.3. DNA Cloning Reagent Portfolio

6.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.9. Bio-Rad

6.9.1. Company Overview

6.9.2. Financial Information

6.9.3. DNA Cloning Reagent Portfolio

6.9.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS



8. GRANT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology



9. PATENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology



10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.3. Global DNA Cloning Kits Market, 2022-2035

10.3.1. DNA Cloning Kits Market, 2022- 2035: Distribution by Type of Cloning Method

10.3.1.1. DNA Cloning Kits Market for Blunt End Cloning, 2022-2035

10.3.1.2. DNA Cloning Kits Market for Ligase Independent Cloning, 2022-2035

10.3.1.3. DNA Cloning Kits Market for PCR Cloning, 2022-2035

10.3.1.4. DNA Cloning Kits Market for Seamless Cloning, 2022-2035

10.3.1.5. DNA Cloning Kits Market for TA Cloning, 2022-2035

10.3.1.6. DNA Cloning Kits Market for Other Methods, 2022-2035

10.3.2 DNA Cloning Kits Market, 2022 and 2035: Distribution by End User

10.3.2.1. DNA Cloning Kits Market for Academic and Research Institutes, 2022-2035

10.3.2.2. DNA Cloning Kits Market for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, 2022-2035

10.3.2.3. DNA Cloning Kits Market for Hospitals and Clinics, 2022-2035

10.3.2.4. DNA Cloning Kits Market for Other End-users, 2022-2035

10.3.3. DNA Cloning Kits Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2022-2035

10.3.3.1. DNA Cloning Kits Market in North America, 2022-2035

10.3.3.2. DNA Cloning Kits Market in Europe, 2022-2035

10.3.3.3. DNA Cloning Kits Market in Asia-Pacific, 2022-2035

10.3.3.4. DNA Cloning Kits Market in Latin America, 2022-2035

10.3.3.5. DNA Cloning Kits Market in Middle East and North Africa, 2022-2035



11. CASE STUDY: DNA CLONING SERVICE PROVIDERS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2 DNA Cloning Service Providers: List of Players

11.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

11.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

11.2.3. Analysis by Region of Headquarters

11.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

11.2.5. Analysis by Company Size and Region of Headquarters



12. EVOLUTION OF DNA CLONING

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Introduction of AI in Synthetic Biology

12.2.1. Xenobots- Novel Living Machines

12.2.2. Applications of Xenobots

12.2.3. Ethical Issues

12.2.4. Future of Xenobots

12.3. Conclusion



13. CONCLUDING REMARKS



14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. SBS Genetech

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Interview Transcript: Stephen Lan, Vice President

14.3. Canvax Biotech

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Interview Transcript: Jesus C. Morales, Business Development Manager



15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it1cvy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets