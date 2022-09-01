Outlook on the Textile Flame Retardants Global Market to 2030 - Rise in Product Demand from End-Use Industries Such as Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation and Defense is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Textile Flame Retardants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Halogenated, Non-halogenated), by Application, by Type, by Technology, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global textile flame retardants market size is expected to reach USD 717.0 million by 2030. registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The market growth is attributed to the rise in product demand from end-use industries such as industrial manufacturing, transportation, and defense. Flame retardants are chemicals used to retard flame propagation in textiles, plastics, building & construction, electrical & electronics, transportation, and defense applications. They exhibit different chemical compositions and are classified into halogenated and non-halogenated types.

In addition to increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies around the world, developments in chemical sciences have increased the demand for the product. Regulations aimed at reducing the risk of fires have also been implemented as a result of this. In the creation of textile materials with flame retardants integrated, a variety of retardants, including aluminum trihydroxide, brominated, chlorinated, antimony oxides, and organophosphorus, are used. They are used in the production of styrene, epoxy resins, engineering thermoplastics, and polyolefins.

Significant R&D activities focused on developing new offerings for the market have led to the introduction of bio-based products. This is projected to upsurge product demand, thereby further expanding its application scope. However, the market for bio-based products is still in the nascent phase and is projected to grow in line with commercialization and consumer cognizance.

Textile Flame Retardants Market Report Highlights

The brominated product type accounted for around 70.0% revenue share in the halogenated product segment in 2021. The growth is attributed to the increase in product consumption in the treatment of furniture cushions, lampshades, curtains, privacy curtains, and drapery

The PU segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030 in terms of revenue, owing to its use in various applications, which include textile coatings, fibers, and foams

The durable type segment held around 54% of the revenue share in 2021. Durable type products include materials that form cross-linked structures on the fiber or react covalently with the fiber

The foam coating segment is anticipated to advance at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period owing to its use to inhibit or retard combustion of flammable constituents, including foam

The industrial end-use segment has emerged as one of the prominent segments and is anticipated to expand at 3.5% during the projected period, owing to the use of flame retardants in construction and manufacturing activities

The Asia Pacific product market is driven by improved safety measures against fire, high demand from end-use industries, favorable government initiatives, and technological developments in developing economies. Flame retardants are used for producing workers' uniforms in the mines

product market is driven by improved safety measures against fire, high demand from end-use industries, favorable government initiatives, and technological developments in developing economies. Flame retardants are used for producing workers' uniforms in the mines Evolution of organophosphorus compounds owing to their enhanced flame retardancy properties is expected to present new opportunities for the phosphorus-based product market in the near future, especially in Europe and North America

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Textile Flame Retardants: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Flame Retardants Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.4 Regulatory Framework, By Country

3.4.1 Product Classification Codes

3.4.2 Standards, Compliances, and Safety

3.5 Price Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030

3.5.1 Factors influencing prices

3.6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.7 Impact of Eastern European Geopolitical Conflict on the Market

3.8 Market Dynamics

3.8.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.8.1.1 Growing Demand For Flame Retardant Fabrics From End-Use Industries

3.8.1.2 Favorable Regulatory Scenario

3.8.2 Market restraint analysis

3.8.2.1 Serious Health And Environment-Related Concerns

3.8.3 Industry Challenges analysis

3.8.4 Industry opportunity analysis

3.9 Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4 Textile Flame Retardants Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2 Textile Flame Retardants Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, By Product, 2021 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.1 Halogenated

4.2.1.1 Brominated

4.2.1.2 Chlorinated

4.2.1.3 Antimony Oxide

4.2.1.4 Boron-Based

4.2.1.5 Others

4.2.2 Non-halogenated

4.2.2.1 Aluminum Hydroxide

4.2.2.2 Magnesium Dihydroxide

4.2.2.3 Organophosphorus

4.2.2.4 Others



Chapter 5 Textile Flame Retardants Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.2 Textile Flame Retardants Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

5.2.1 Polyester

5.2.2 Cotton

5.2.3 Viscose

5.2.4 Nylon 6

5.2.5 Nylon 6, 6

5.2.6 PU

5.2.7 PVC

5.2.8 Polypropylene

5.2.9 Aramid

5.2.10 Others



Chapter 6 Textile Flame Retardants Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Type movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

6.2 Textile Flame Retardants Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, By Type, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

6.2.1 Durable

6.2.2 Semi-durable

6.2.3 Non-durable



Chapter 7 Textile Flame Retardants Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Technology movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

7.2 Textile Flame Retardants market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by technology, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

7.2.1 Dyeing

7.2.1.1 Padding

7.2.1.2 Back Coating

7.2.2 Spraying

7.2.3 Printing

7.2.4 Foam Coating

7.2.5 Others



Chapter 8 Textile flame retardants Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

8.2 Textile Flame Retardants Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, By End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (Tons) (USD Thousand)

8.2.1 Industrial

8.2.2 Defence

8.2.3 Public Safety Services

8.2.4 Transportation

8.2.5 Household

8.2.6 Others

Chapter 9 Textile flame retardants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2 Company Market Positioning

10.3 Vendor Landscape

10.3.1 List of raw material suppliers

10.3.2 List of Key Manufacturers

10.3.3 List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

10.3.4 List of Potential end-users

10.4 Competitive Environment

10.5 Strategic Framework



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Albemarle Corporation

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Product Benchmarking

11.2 ICL

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Performance

11.2.3 Product Benchmarking

11.2.4 Strategic Initiative

11.3 Lanxess A.G

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Product Benchmarking

11.3.4 Strategic Initiative

11.4 Clariant International Ltd.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Performance

11.4.3 Product Benchmarking

11.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.5 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Product Benchmarking

11.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.6 Huber Engineered Materials

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Performance

11.6.3 Product Benchmarking

11.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

11.7 BASF SE

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Performance

11.7.3 Product Benchmarking

11.8 Thor Group Ltd

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Performance

11.8.3 Product Benchmarking

11.9 Avocet Dye & Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Performance

11.9.3 Product Benchmarking

11.10 FRX Polymers, Inc

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Financial Performance

11.10.3 Product Benchmarking

11.11 Nabaltec AG

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Financial Performance

11.11.3 Product Benchmarking

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17ms4c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets