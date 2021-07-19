Outlook on the Tooth Positioners Global Market to 2028 - by Product Type, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tooth Positioners Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Non-Extraction Positioners and Extraction Positioners) and End User (Hospitals and Dental Clinics) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tooth positioners market was valued at US$ 1,901.91 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 3,855.65 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% from 2020 to 2028.



The growth of the market is attributed to increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures and rising prevalence of dental problems. However, inconvenience caused by tooth positioners hinders hinders the growth of the market.



Tooth positioners are well-known orthodontic appliances formed as produced as an arch-shaped body of a resilient material fitting within a patient's mouth between the upper and lower arches. They are used to control settling and to minimize or eliminate relapse of the teeth after an orthodontic treatment .



Based on product type, the global tooth positioners market is bifurcated into non-extraction positioners and extraction positioners . The non-extraction positioners segment held a larger share of the market in 2020, and the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the global tooth positioners market is bifurcated into hospitals and dental clinics. In 2020, the hospitals segment held a larger share of the market. However, the dental clinics segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.



The European Aligner Society, American Association of Orthodontists, Australasian Clear Aligner Society, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global tooth positioners market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Tooth Positioners Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Tooth Positioners - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Tooth Positioners Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Dental Problems

5.1.2 Increase in Demand for Dental Cosmetic Procedures

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Uneasiness and Inconvenience Caused by Tooth Positioners

5.3 Key Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Dental Tourism in Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Growth in Digitization Driven by CAD/CAM Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Tooth Positioners Market -Global Analysis

6.1 Tooth Positioners Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Tooth Positioners Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Tooth Positioners Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tooth Positioners Market, by Product Type, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)

7.3 Non-Extraction Positioners

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Non-Extraction Positioners Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Extraction Tooth Positioner

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Extraction Tooth Positioner Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Global Tooth Positioners Market Analysis and Forecast to 2028 - End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Tooth Positioners Market, by End User, 2020 & 2028 (% Share)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Dental Clinics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Dental Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Tooth Positioners Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 Geographical Analysis



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Tooth Positioners Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Tooth Positioners Market To 2028- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Tooth Positioners Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 TP Orthodontics, Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 3M

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 DynaFlex

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Align Orthodontics

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Dentsply Sirona

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Dockstader Orthodontic Lab, Inc.

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Protec Dental laboratories

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 G&H Orthodontics (G & H Wire Company, Inc)

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Johns Dental Laboratories

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



