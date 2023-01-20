Outlook on the Tractor Market in Europe to 2028 - High Demand for Used & Rental Tractors Drives Growth

Jan 20, 2023, 15:40 ET
The Europe tractor market size witnessed shipments of 158,231 units in 2022, which is expected to reach 200,449 units by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period.
Market Trends and Opportunities
Increasing Use of Bioenergy in Tractors
Conventionally, farmers used diesel engine tractors known for their high power. Tractors are now more efficient and can complete tasks with fewer power requirements due to advances in machine technologies, fuel, and engines. The volatility in diesel prices hampers the budget management of farmers. Farm-produced bio-based energy can already be used to power several new, cutting-edge models of agricultural machinery.
Technological Advance in Tractor Technology
A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future in the Europe tractor market. Tractor manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based tractors are currently available in the market. GPS and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.
Industry Restraints
Lack of Awareness of the Latest Agricultural Equipment Innovations
There are many innovations and advances in the agricultural sector and agriculture tractors and machinery. Agriculture scientists develop ways to increase yield using innovative and efficient machinery. Implementing modern equipment and systems and adopting advanced scientific methods such as artificial intelligence help farmers make better decisions.
The number of farmers unaware of the latest innovations in agriculture technologies and equipment is very high in Europe. This is mainly due to limited awareness and information among the farming community.
The resistance from farmers to change and update their farming practices is another reason for the low adoption of the latest agricultural machinery. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the Europe tractor market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
- John Deere and New Holland dominated the Europe agriculture tractor market with a collective industry share of over 25% in 2022. The threat of rivalry is high in the Europe tractor market since more than 40% of the share is held by the top five players.
- In March 2022, John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series.
- Massey Ferguson launched the MF 6S series tractors in February 2022. This machine provides up to 180 HP with advanced technology.
- Massey Ferguson launched the MF 8S series tractors in July 2020. A guard-u install engine and a neo-retro design distinguish this series of tractors. These tractors are designed to advance smart farming technologies.
- In March 2021, CNH Industrial partnered with Monarch Tractors, a US-based agri-technology company, to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness of the importance of zero-emission agriculture among farmers.
Key Vendors
- John Deere
- CNH Industrial
- AGCO
- Kubota
Other Prominent Vendors
- Zetor
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- Escorts
- JCB
- Foton Motor
- MTW Holdings
- SDF
- Arbos Group
- Yanmar
