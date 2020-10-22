Outlook on the Transmission Fluids Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transmission Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Manual, Continuously Variable), by Application (Off Road Vehicles, Automotive), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transmission fluids market size is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 3.8%. High demand for the product from off-road vehicles used for construction purposes across the Asia Pacific and Central America is driving the market globally.



Other key drivers include the rising demand from the automotive sectors of emerging economies, advancement in technology, increased industrial activities, and the use of eco-friendly fluids in the automotive and allied sectors. The demand for technologically advanced and cost-effective operations in the automotive, construction, mining, and agriculture sectors is expected to boost market growth.



The Asia Pacific and North America, together, are expected to be the major markets globally. In terms of revenue and volume, MTFs are the most formulated products in the existing market on account of the diverse range of applications across an array of vehicular segments. Moreover, these fluids need to be constantly upgraded to suit the vehicle type. Right from the off-road automotive market to passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments, every type of vehicle requires various transmission fluids based on the kind of engine delivery system and working pattern of the transmission.



However, fluctuations in crude oil prices had a high impact on the market between 2017 and 2019. Production of oil in West Texas increased by 2 million b/d in 2019. Many shale gas exploration companies have become efficient in oil extraction and have devised new ways to keep wells open instead of capping them. At the same time, oil-producing companies in the Middle East are producing oil in large quantities due to the low prices of feedstock to maintain their market share. These factors might project slight restraining order for the industry in the coming years.



Transmission Fluids Market Report Highlights

The off-road vehicle application segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027 due to increasing demand for MTFs in vehicle production across emerging economies of the Middle East , Central America , and the Asia Pacific

, , and the Continuously variable fluid products are expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2020 to 2027 owing to their unique anti-wear additives and stable viscosity enhancers that prevent oil film breakdown

Asia Pacific is projected to reflect the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the growing agricultural sector demanding various agricultural equipment coupled with rapid infrastructural development projects across China , Japan , and India

is projected to reflect the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to the growing agricultural sector demanding various agricultural equipment coupled with rapid infrastructural development projects across , , and Extensive research activities undertaken by major companies have led to the availability of a highly competitive product range across the global market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market segmentation & scope

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Information procurement

1.3.1 Information analysis

1.3.2 Market formulation & data visualization

1.3.3 Data validation & publishing

1.4 Research scope and assumptions

1.4.1 List to data sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market outlook



Chapter 3 Transmission Fluids Market: Market Variables & Trends Analysis

3.1 Market segmentation

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 Industry value chain analysis

3.4 Regulatory framework

3.4.1 Key International regulations and impact analysis

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Upgrades to super shifts synthetic racing transmission fluids

3.5.1.2 Steadily growing number of vehicles on Road

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Volatility in crude oil prices

3.6 Key opportunities prioritized

3.6.1 New market avenues

3.7 Business environment analysis

3.7.1 Porter's Analysis

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Transmission Fluids Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product market introduction

4.2 Trnamission fludis market estimates & forecasts, by product

4.2.1 Manual transmission fluids

4.2.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Automatic transmission fluids

4.2.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Dual clutch transmission fluids

4.2.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.4 Continuously variable transmission fluids

4.2.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Trnamission Fluids Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application market introduction

5.2 Transmission fluids market estimates & forecasts, by application

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Off-road vehicles

5.2.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Transmission Fluids Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional market snapshot

6.2 Regional market introduction

6.2.1 North America

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.4 Central & South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Market share analysis, 2019

7.2 Vendor landscape

7.3 Strategic framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 BASF SE

8.1.1 Company introduction

8.1.2 General information

8.1.3 Financial performance

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Key developments

8.2 Chevron Corporation

8.2.1 Company introduction

8.2.2 General information

8.2.3 Financial performance

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Key developments

8.3 ExxonMobil Corporation

8.3.1 Company introduction

8.3.2 General information

8.3.3 Product portfolio

8.3.4 Key developments

8.4 Royal Dutch Shell

8.4.1 Company introduction

8.4.2 General information

8.4.3 Financial performance

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Key developments

8.5 Total S.A.

8.5.1 Company introduction

8.5.2 General information

8.5.3 Financial performance

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.6 British Petroleum P.L.C.

8.6.1 Company introduction

8.6.2 General information

8.6.3 Financial performance

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Key developments

8.7 Fuchs Group

8.7.1 Company introduction

8.7.2 General information

8.7.3 Product portfolio

8.7.4 Key developments

8.8 Lubrizol Corporation

8.8.1 Company introduction

8.8.2 General information

8.8.3 Product portfolio

8.9 LukOIil Corporation

8.9.1 Company introduction

8.9.2 General information

8.9.3 Product portfolio

8.10 Petronas

8.10.1 Company introduction

8.10.2 General information

8.10.3 Product portfolio

8.11 Amsoil, Inc.

8.11.1 Company introduction

8.11.2 General information

8.11.3 Product portfolio

8.12 Pennzoil

8.12.1 Company introduction

8.12.2 General information

8.12.3 Product portfolio

8.13 Valvoline Inc.

8.13.1 Company introduction

8.13.2 General information

8.13.3 Product portfolio

8.14 PetroChina Company Limited

8.14.1 Company introduction

8.14.2 General information

8.14.3 Product portfolio

8.14.4 Key developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfx87b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

