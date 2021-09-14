Outlook on the Tube Packaging Global Market to 2028 - by Tube Type, Product, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tube Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Tube Type (Squeeze & Collapsible, Twist), by Product (Laminated, Plastic), by Application (Food, Personal Care & Oral Care), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tube packaging market size is expected to reach USD 16.11 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Rising demand from end-use industries including personal care, cosmetics, and oral care is expected to drive the market growth. Higher consumer awareness about health and wellness is expected to increase the demand for anti-tan, anti-aging, sun blocks, and other creams, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Tube packaging has higher applicability in the healthcare industry owing to its ability to maintain optimal packaging conditions to prolong the shelf life of the packaged products. Thus, the ease of applicability and easy dispensability is expected to contribute to the rising product demand in healthcare applications. Increasing healthcare spending across the globe is expected to drive the pharmaceutical industry. This is expected to augment market growth.



The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to result in economic instability and thus increasing unemployment for the short term. As per the International Monetary Fund (IMF), over 170 countries across the world witnessed a decline in per capita income in 2020. This changing income pattern is expected to affect the demand for luxurious or high-end cosmetic products, which, in turn, will have a negative impact on the market growth. The market is highly competitive and moderately fragmented with the presence of multiple global and regional players. Domestic players are constantly challenging global companies, in terms of product development and innovation.



Tube Packaging Market Report Highlights

The laminated product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Laminated tube is the most preferred form of packaging for premium cosmetics and other premium skincare and pharmaceutical products owing to its ability to combine the benefits of both metal and plastic in one solution

North America led the market in 2020 and is projected to retain the dominance over the forecast period owing to the presence of global cosmetics and pharmaceutical product manufacturers

The squeeze and collapsible type segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The segment will retain its leading position register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Tube Packaging Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2017-2028

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.4. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis

3.3.5. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Tube Packaging Market - Market dynamics

3.6.1. Market driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Tube Packaging Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8. Market Entry Strategies

3.9. Preferred Packaging Formats/Size, By Industry

3.10. Price Trend Analysis, By Type



Chapter 4. Tube Packaging Market: Tube Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Tube Packaging Market: Tube type movement analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2. Squeeze and Collapsible

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.3. Twist

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Tube Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Tube Packaging Market: Product movement analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Laminated Tube

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Plastic tube

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Aluminum Tube

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Tube Packaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Tube Packaging Market: Application movement analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Personal Care & Oral Care

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Healthcare

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Food

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5. Consumer Goods

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Tube Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Tube Packaging Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors & channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Company ranking, 2020

8.4. Public Companies

8.4.1. Company market position analysis

8.4.2. Company ranking, 2020

8.4.3. SWOT analysis

8.5. Private Companies

8.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

8.5.2. Geographical presence

8.5.3. Company market position analysis



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Essel Propack Limited

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. VisiPak

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Sonoco Products Company

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. ALBEA

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Clariant

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Montebello Packaging

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Huhtamaki OYJ

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Unette Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Romaco Group

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Hoffman Neopac AG

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

