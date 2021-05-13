Outlook on the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Global Market to 2025 - by Material, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Research Report by Material (Admixtures, Cement, and Sand & Quartz Flour), by Application (Commercial, Infrastructure, and Residential) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market to Grow USD 700.37 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.95%. The Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market is expected to grow from USD 456.05 Million in 2020 to USD 700.37 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Ultra-high Performance Concrete to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material, the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market is examined across Admixtures, Cement, and Sand & Quartz Flour.

Based on Application, the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market is examined across Commercial, Infrastructure, and Residential.

Based on Geography, the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market including ACC Limited, ceEntek Pte Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. De C.V., Gulf Precast Concrete Company L.L.C., HeidelbergCement AG, Hi-CON, ITW Performance Polymers, LafargeHolcim Ltd., MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH & Co. KG, Metalco S.R.L., Sika AG, TAKTL, U.S. Concrete, Inc., UltraTech Cement Ltd, and Vicat SA.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing population and rapid urbanization translating to a large number of new construction projects

5.1.1.2. Increasing awareness about benefits of ultra-high performance concrete

5.1.1.3. Growth in infrastructure investment and industrialization

5.1.1.4. Increasing influence of nanoparticles on the strength of ultra-high performance concrete

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Established infrastructure in developed countries

5.1.2.2. Unstable economics cycle

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of new products and services

5.1.3.2. Increased use of precast and prestressed concrete

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited awareness and affordability of ultra-high performance concrete

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, By Material

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Admixtures

6.3. Cement

6.4. Sand & Quartz Flour



7. Global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Infrastructure

7.4. Residential



8. Americas Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

11.5. Competitive Scenario

11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.5.4. Investment & Funding

11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. ACC Limited

12.2. ceEntek Pte Ltd.

12.3. CEMEX S.A.B. De C.V.

12.4. Gulf Precast Concrete Company L.L.C.

12.5. HeidelbergCement AG

12.6. Hi-CON

12.7. ITW Performance Polymers

12.8. LafargeHolcim Ltd.

12.9. MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH & Co. KG

12.10. Metalco S.R.L.

12.11. Sika AG

12.12. TAKTL

12.13. U.S. Concrete, Inc.

12.14. UltraTech Cement Ltd

12.15. Vicat SA



13. Appendix



