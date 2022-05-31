Outlook on the Vein Illuminator Global Market to 2027 - Increased Demand for Painless Intravenous Access Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vein Illuminator Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global vein illuminator market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global vein illuminator market to grow with a CAGR of 30.2% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on vein illuminator market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on vein illuminator market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global vein illuminator market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global vein illuminator market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing healthcare expenditure

Adoption of technologically advanced healthcare devices

2) Restraints

Lack of standardization

3) Opportunities

Increased demand for painless intravenous access

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the vein illuminator market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the vein illuminator market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global vein illuminator market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Vein Illuminator Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Vein Illuminator Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Users

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Vein Illuminator Market



4. Vein Illuminator Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Vein Illuminator Market by Technology

5.1. Near Infrared Illumination

5.2. Trans Illuminaton

5.3. Others



6. Global Vein Illuminator Market by Application

6.1. Blood Draw

6.2. Intravenous Acess

6.3. Others



7. Global Vein Illuminator Market by End Users

7.1. Academic Institutions

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Blood Banks

7.4. Others



8. Global Vein Illuminator Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Vein Illuminator Market by Technology

8.1.2. North America Vein Illuminator Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Vein Illuminator Market by End Users

8.1.4. North America Vein Illuminator Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Vein Illuminator Market by Technology

8.2.2. Europe Vein Illuminator Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Vein Illuminator Market by End Users

8.2.4. Europe Vein Illuminator Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Vein Illuminator Market by Technology

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Vein Illuminator Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Vein Illuminator Market by End Users

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Vein Illuminator Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Vein Illuminator Market by Technology

8.4.2. RoW Vein Illuminator Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Vein Illuminator Market by End Users

8.4.4. RoW Vein Illuminator Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Vein Illuminator Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Accuvein Inc.

9.2.2. Translite, LLC

9.2.3. Christie Medical Holdings

9.2.4. Infrared Imaging Systems, Inc.

9.2.5. Venoscope, LLC

9.2.6. Vuetek Scientific LLC

9.2.7. ZD Medical Inc.

9.2.8. Cambridge Medical (Asia) Private Ltd.

9.2.9. Near Infrared Imaging Inc.

9.2.10. Sharn Anesthesia

