Outlook on the Weapon Mounts Global Market (2020 to 2027) - by Mount Type, Platform & Mode of Operation

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weapon Mounts Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Mount Type; Platform; Mode of Operation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Weapon mounts market was valued at US$ 1, 026.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1, 727.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027. The stimulating demand for remote weapon stations and increasing military expenditureare some of the key driving factors for global weapon mounts market. Moreover, accentuating adoption of armored vehiclesis anticipated to drive the growth of weapon mounts market during the forecast period.



However, stability issues and heavy weight of solider portable mountsmay hinder the growth of the market. The growth in asymmetric warfare is propelling the military forces to opt for easy and convenient traversing capability. Owing to this, the demand for armored personnel carriers (APC) and light armored vehicles (LAV) is continuously up surging in the current scenario. The demand for easy maneuverability and increasing military budgets year on year has been reflecting increased attraction for armored vehicles among the military forces.



Another factor gaining attraction of military forces towards armored vehicles is the capability to combat cross-border conflicts. The manufacturers of armored vehicles are integrating their vehicles with advanced technologies, including sensors, countermeasure systems, command and control systems (C2), weapon mounts, and fire control systems. Pertaining to the fact that the armored vehicles are capable of carrying machine guns, rocket launchers, the demand for weapon mounts on armored vehicles is accentuating rapidly, which is supporting the growth of weapon mounts market.



The market for weapon mounts is segmented into mount type, platform, mode of operation, and geography. Based on mount type, the weapon mounts market is segmented into static mount and non-static mount. In 2019, the non-static mount segment held the largest share of global weapon mounts market. Based on platform, the weapon mounts market is segmented into ground, naval, and airborne. Naval based platforms are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Based on mode of operation, the market is segmented into manned and remotely operated.



The manned segment contributed a substantial share in 2019 and remotely operated segment is projected to be the fastest growing mode of operation during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America held the major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Weapon Mounts Market - By Mount Type

1.3.2 Weapon Mounts Market - By Platform

1.3.3 Weapon Mounts Market - By Mode of Operation

1.3.4 Weapon Mounts Market- By Region



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Weapon Mounts Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Weapon Mounts Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Stimulating Demand for Remote Weapon Stations

5.1.2 Increasing Military Expenditure

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Stability Issues and Heavy Weight of Solider Portable Mounts

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Accentuating Adoption of Armoured Vehicles

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Continuous Focus on Development of Robust Mounting Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Weapon Mounts - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Weapon Mounts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



7. Weapon Mounts Market Analysis - By Mount Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Weapon Mounts Market, By Mount Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Static Mount

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Static Mount: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Non-Static Mount

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Non-Static Mount: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Weapon Mounts Market Analysis - By Platform

8.1 Overview

8.2 Weapon Mounts Market, By Platform (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Ground

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Ground: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Vehicle-Mounted

8.3.3.1 Overview

8.3.3.2 Vehicle-Mounted: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.4 Fixed Installation

8.3.4.1 Overview

8.3.4.2 Fixed Installation: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.5 Dismounted Soldiers

8.3.5.1 Overview

8.3.5.2 Dismounted Soldiers: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Naval

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Naval: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.3 Aircraft Carriers

8.4.3.1 Overview

8.4.3.2 Aircraft Carriers: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.4 Destroyers

8.4.4.1 Overview

8.4.4.2 Destroyers: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.5 Frigates

8.4.5.1 Overview

8.4.5.2 Frigates: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.6 Corvettes

8.4.6.1 Overview

8.4.6.2 Corvettes: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4.7 Offshore Patrol Vessels

8.4.7.1 Overview

8.4.7.2 Offshore Patrol Vessels: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Airborne

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Airborne: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.3 Combat Aircraft

8.5.3.1 Overview

8.5.3.2 Combat Aircraft: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.4 Attack Helicopters

8.5.4.1 Overview

8.5.4.2 Attack Helicopters: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5.5 Special Mission Aircraft

8.5.5.1 Overview

8.5.5.2 Special Mission Aircraft: Weapon Mounts Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Weapon Mounts Market Analysis - By Mode of Operation

9.1 Overview

9.2 Weapon Mounts Market, By Mode of Operation (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Manned

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Manned: Weapon Mounts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Remotely Operated

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Remotely Operated: Weapon Mounts Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Weapon Mount Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Weapon Mount Market

10.3 Europe: Weapon Mount Market

10.4 APAC: Weapon Mount Market

10.5 MEA: Weapon Mount Market

10.6 SAM: Weapon Mounts Market



11. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Weapon Mounts Market

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative



13. Company Profiles

13.1 AEI Systems Ltd

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 CRSystems Inc.

13.3 Engine Engineering Company

13.4 FN HERSTAL

13.5 Troy Products

13.6 Leonardo

13.7 ISTEC SERVICES LTD

13.8 Military Systems Group, Inc.

13.9 TMIL-systems

13.10 WE Platt



14. Appendix



