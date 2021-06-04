Outlook on the Web Hosting Services Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AT&T, Dreamhost and GoDaddy Among Others

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Hosting Services Market by Type, Deployment Model, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Web hosting services enable the provision of space on the web server to access, manage, and host the website. It provides customized domains, security protection, and attached email services and can be categorized into dedicated hosting, website builder, shared hosting, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting services. These services enable individuals and enterprises to leverage a website over the internet to publish their personalized and business-related content. The advanced web hosting services provide various benefits such as superior performance, increased security, and increased security.



Factors such as surge in a number of SMEs around the globe and their efforts to have online presence; proliferation of mobile marketing platforms; rise in demand for managed web hosting services; and availability of web hosting services with excellent server performance and features at cheapest prices fuel the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for best hosting services during COVID-19 pandemic is projected to drive the growth of the web hosting services market. However, challenges associated with providing scalability and maintaining uptime may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, artificial intelligence (AI) in web hosting and rise in adoption of cloud-based gaming solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The web hosting services market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment model, application, end user, and region. By type, it is categorized into website builders, shared hosting, dedicated hosting, collocated hosting, and others. As per the deployment model, it is classified into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Depending on application, it is divided into public website, intranet site, mobile application, and web application. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into enterprise and individual. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The company profiles of web hosting services market players included in this report are 1&1 Internet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., AT&T Inc., Dreamhost Inc., Easyhost, GoDaddy Inc., Google Inc., InMotion Hosting, and Just Host.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the web hosting services market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of web hosting services market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping the Web Hosting Services Market

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Surge in a Number of Organizations Around the Globe and Their Efforts to Have Online Presence

3.3.1.2. Proliferation of Mobile Marketing Platforms

3.3.1.3. Availability of Web Hosting Services with Excellent Server Performance and Features at Cheapest Prices

3.3.1.4. Rise in Demand for Managed Web Hosting Services

3.3.1.5. Rise in Demand for Best Hosting Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Challenges Associated with Providing Scalability and Maintaining Uptime

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Web Hosting

3.3.3.2. Rise in Adoption of Cloud-Based Gaming Solutions

3.4. Patent Analysis

3.4.1. by Region (2000-2020)

3.4.2. by Applicant

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Web Hosting Services Market

3.5.1. Impact on Market Size

3.5.2. Consumer Trends, Preferences, and Budget Impact

3.5.3. Economic Impact

3.5.4. Key Player Strategies to Tackle Negative Impact

3.5.5. Opportunity Window



Chapter 4: Web Hosting Services Market, by Type



Chapter 5: Web Hosting Services Market, by Deployment Model



Chapter 6: Web Hosting Services Market, by Application



Chapter 7: Web Hosting Services Market, by End-user



Chapter 8: Web Hosting Services Market, by Region



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Player Positioning Analysis, 2019

9.2. Top Winning Strategies

9.3. Competitive Dashboard

9.4. Key Developments

9.4.1. New Product Launches

9.4.2. Collaboration

9.4.3. Acquisition

9.4.4. Partnership



Chapter 10: Company Profile

10.1.1&1 Internet Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company Snapshot

10.1.4. Product Portfolio

10.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.2. Amazon Web Services Inc.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company Snapshot

10.2.4. Product Portfolio

10.2.5. R&D Expenditure

10.2.6. Business Performance

10.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.3. At&T Inc.

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company Snapshot

10.3.5. Product Portfolio

10.3.6. R&D Expenditure

10.3.7. Business Performance

10.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.4. Bluehost Inc.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Key Executive

10.4.3. Company Snapshot

10.4.4. Operating Business Segments

10.4.5. Product Portfolio

10.4.6. R&D Expenditure

10.4.7. Business Performance

10.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.5. Dreamhost Inc.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company Snapshot

10.5.4. Operating Business Segments

10.5.5. Product Portfolio

10.5.6. R&D Expenditure

10.5.7. Business Performance

10.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.6. Easyhost

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company Snapshot

10.6.4. Operating Business Segments

10.6.5. Product Portfolio

10.6.6. R&D Expenditure

10.6.7. Business Performance

10.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.7. Godaddy Inc.

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Key Executive

10.7.3. Company Snapshot

10.7.4. Operating Business Segments

10.7.5. Product Portfolio

10.7.6. R&D Expenditure

10.7.7. Business Performance

10.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.8. Google Inc.

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Key Executive

10.8.3. Company Snapshot

10.8.4. Operating Business Segments

10.8.5. Product Portfolio

10.8.6. R&D Expenditure

10.8.7. Business Performance

10.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.9. Inmotion Hosting

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company Snapshot

10.9.4. Operating Business Segments

10.9.5. Product Portfolio

10.9.6. R&D Expenditure

10.9.7. Business Performance

10.9.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

10.10. Just Host

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Key Executive

10.10.3. Company Snapshot

10.10.4. Product Portfolio

10.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



