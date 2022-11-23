Outlook on the Woodworking Tools Global Market to 2031 - by Type, Distribution Channel, Operation, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Woodworking Tools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global woodworking tools market was valued at $8,952.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $13,299.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The woodworking tools are tools that usually do not use electricity and do not need any motor to operate. The woodworking tools include hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, cutters, saw, knives, scissors, clamps, and others.



These tools are basic necessities to carry out the smallest of tasks such as plumbing, drilling, cutting, removing, and tightening of screw & nuts. Factors such as rise in recovery in the construction industry and growth in industrialization and urbanization drive the growth of the market.

In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050; thereby, fueling the demand for woodworking tools for residential application in the near future. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries, empowers DIY culture, which drives the market growth. However, growth in popularity of woodworking tools and volatile economic conditions in Latin America are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in machinery and equipment manufacturing sectors around the globe offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.



The global woodworking tools market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, operation, end user, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into chisels, hammers, saws, pliers & wrenches, drills and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into online and offline. By operation, it is categorized into manual and powered. By end user, it is segmented into professional and DIY. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players profiled in the global woodworking tools market include, Akar Tools Limited, Altendorf GmbH, Apex Tool Group, C&A Hardware Tools Co. Ltd, Channellock, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., JCBL India, Klein Tools Inc., Kreg Tool Company, Makita, Milwaukee, Ridgid, Robert Bosch, Snap-On Incorporated., Stanley Black and Decker, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. and Wera Tools.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the woodworking tools market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing woodworking tools market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the woodworking tools market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global woodworking tools market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Chisels

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Hammers

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Saws

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Pliers & Wrenches

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Drills

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Online

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Offline

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY OPERATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Manual

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Powered

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Professional

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 DIY

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: WOODWORKING TOOLS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Akar Tools Limited

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Altendorf GmbH

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Apex Tool Group

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 C&A Hardware Tools Co. Ltd

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Channellock, Inc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 JCBL India

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Klein Tools Inc.

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Kreg Tool Company

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Makita

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Milwaukee

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Ridgid

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Robert Bosch

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Snap-On Incorporated

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Stanley Black and Decker

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 Wera Tools

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

