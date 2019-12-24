Outlook on the World's $13.8B Connected Toys Market, 2019-2024 - Lucrative Revenue Opportunities in App-Connected Drones

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Toys Market by Interacting Device (Smartphone-Connected Toys, App-Connected Drones, Console-Connected Toys, and Tablet-Connected Toys), Age Group (2-5 Years, 6-8 Years, 9-12 Years, and Teenagers), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global connected toys market is expected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 13.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

The market study covers the connected toys market across segments. The report aims at estimating the connected toys market size and future growth across segments, namely, interacting devices, age groups, and regions. Furthermore, it also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their strengths and weaknesses, recent developments, and key strategies.

Major vendors offering connected toys software and services across the globe include Mattel (US), Hasbro (US), LEGO Group (Denmark), Sphero (US), Sony (Japan), PLAYMOBIL (Germany), BANDAI NAMCO (Japan), K'NEX (US), Konami (Japan), Wonder Workshop (US), PlayFusion (UK), Anki (US), WowWee (Hong Kong), DXTR Labs (Denmark), and Leka (France).

Increasing adoption of educational toys among kids to drive the growth of the global connected toys market



It is driven by various factors, including the growing adoption of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) toys and widespread and easy availability of connected platforms. However, the high cost of connected toys can hinder the market growth.



Among interactive devices, the app-connected drones segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Traditionally, kids were likely to play with remote control toys that operate with the help of controllers. With the rapid development in technology, smart devices are growing rapidly as they are easy to carry. In the tech-savvy world, children love to play with app-connected drones. For instance, DJI announced the launch of Mavic Air, which is a compact folding drone that combines the best of the Mavic Pro and Spark into one. Mavic Air uses hand gestures and a mobile app to fly.



9-12 years age group to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



9-12 years age group children can understand and learn innovative connected toys, which include advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and speech and voice recognition. Children in the age group of 9-12 years are more likely to play fast-paced games, capable of learning and playing musical instruments, and effectively use tablets. STEM toys for the age group of 9-12 years allow children to solve difficult problem-solving games and therefore help them to enhance their creative thinking skills.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



APAC is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing economies of countries, such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand, and Singapore provides enormous opportunities for connected toys. Moreover, high-tech electronic toys have become increasingly popular in recent years. Interactive, electronic toys with relatively high technology content have emerged as mainstream items. Furthermore, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Connected Toys Market

4.2 Market, By Interacting Device (2019 Vs. 2024)

4.3 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Widespread and Easy Availability of Connected Platforms

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Stem Toys

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Connected Toys

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Awareness of Internet and Technology

5.2.3.2 Increasing R&D Spending on Robots and Toys

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Negative Effects on Children's Development

5.2.4.2 Heightened Risks With Constant Connectivity



6 Connected Toys Market, By Interacting Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smartphone-Connected Toys

6.2.1 Enhanced Network Infrastructure and Sensor-Based Technologies to Drive the Growth of Smartphone-Connected Toys

6.3 App-Connected Drones

6.3.1 Sensors, Latest Software and AI Advancements to Drive the Growth of Overall App-Connected Drones Market

6.4 Console-Connected Toys

6.4.1 New Game Platforms and a Plethora of New Video Games to Drive the Overall Growth of Console-Connected Toys

6.5 Tablet-Connected Toys

6.5.1 Customized Features and Daily Learning Exercises for Kids to Drive the Overall Growth of Tablet-Connected Toys Market



7 Connected Toys Market, By Age Group

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 2-5 Years

7.1.1.1 Curiosity to Learn, Explore, and Discover New Toys to Drive Connected Toys Adoption in the Age Group of 2-5 Years

7.1.2 6-8 Years

7.1.2.1 Innovative use of Technologies and Creative Imagination Driving the Growth of Connected Toys Adoption in 6-8 Years Age Group

7.1.3 9-12 Years

7.1.3.1 Creative Thinking and the Ability to Demonstrate Personality to Drive the Adoption of Connected-Toys Among Kids Aged Between 9 and 12 Years

7.1.4 Teenagers

7.1.4.1 Toys That Encourage Team Work and Problem-Solving Skills to Drive the Growth of the market for Teenagers



8 Connected Toys Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1.1 Innovation and Ability to Invest in Advanced Technology to Drive the Adoption of Market in North America

8.3 Europe

8.3.1.1 Launch of a Significant Framework for Policy Development and Adoption of Emerging Technologies to Boost the Adoption of Connected Toys in Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Increase the Growth Opportunities for Market in APAC

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements

9.3 Acquisitions

9.4 Partnerships



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Mattel

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Hasbro

10.3 LEGO Group

10.4 Sphero

10.5 Sony

10.6 PLAYMOBIL

10.7 BANDAI NAMCO

10.8 K'NEX

10.9 Konami

10.10 Wonder Workshop

10.11 PlayFusion

10.12 Anki

10.13 WowWee

10.14 DXTR Labs

10.15 Leka



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k04ls4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

