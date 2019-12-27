Outlook on the World's $5+ Billion Accounts Payable Automation Market, Forecast to 2027 - Investment Opportunities & Strategic Recommendations
Dec 27, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accounts Payable Automation - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Accounts Payable Automation market accounted for $1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2018 to 2027.
Growing demand to reduce the delayed payments and improve the compliance rate and increasing demand to diminish fraudulent transactions are boosting the market growth. However, lacking insufficient data encryption and security are inhibiting the market growth.
On the end-user, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance segment has growing prominence due to maximize staff productivity and save the time of personnel. Accounts payable is a simple but monotonous process in the banking system. It requires extracting vendor information, validating it and then processing the payment.
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in automation of business process to reduce errors and several vendors expanding their business in this region.
Some of the key players in this market include Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Yat Software, Xero Tipalti, SAP Ariba, Sage Software, PaySimple, Norming Software, MineralTree, Micronetics, KashFlow Software, Intuit, Freshbooks, FinancialForce, Coupa Software, Comarch, Brightpearl, Bottomline Technologies, Araize and Acclivity Group.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Services
5.2.1 Advisory
5.2.2 Implementation and Integration
5.2.3 Managed Services
5.2.4 Professional Services
5.2.5 Support and Maintenance
5.3 Solution
6 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Deployment type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cloud
6.3 On-premises
7 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Organization type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
7.3 Large Enterprises
8 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manufacturing
8.3 Information Technology (IT) and Telecom
8.4 Healthcare
8.5 Energy and Utilities
8.6 Consumer Goods and Retail
8.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
8.8 Other End Users
9 Global Accounts Payable Automation Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
11.2 Yat Software
11.3 Xero
11.4 Tipalti
11.5 SAP Ariba
11.6 Sage Software
11.7 PaySimple
11.8 Norming Software
11.9 MineralTree
11.10 Micronetics
11.11 KashFlow Software
11.12 Intuit
11.13 Freshbooks
11.14 FinancialForce
11.15 Coupa Software
11.16 Comarch
11.17 Brightpearl
11.18 Bottomline Technologies
11.19 Araize
11.20 Acclivity Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tk6x5a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article