Outlook on the World's $8.2B Education & Learning Analytics Market, 2019-2024 - Lack of Awareness & Expertise Required to Manage Education Analytics Solutions Limits Market Growth
Jan 15, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education and Learning Analytics Market by Application (Performance Management, Curriculum Development and Intervention Management, and People Acquisition and Retention), Component, Deployment, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global education and learning analytics market is forecast to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 8.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.
The education and learning analytics industry is multiplying with the rising need for data-driven decisions for improving the quality of education and the growing adoption of advanced technologies across the education sector. However, the lack of awareness and expertise required to manage education analytics solutions is projected to limit the growth of the market.
The curriculum development and intervention management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Education and learning analytics enable educators and instructors to apply analytical outcomes for formulating the curriculum and teaching strategies to support a student according to his/her requirements, effectively. Analytical tools enable the visualization of the current student performance and their correlation with various factors affecting a student's performance, thus providing educators with insights to better shape their teaching styles and study materials.
Academic end users to be the largest adopter of education and learning analytics solutions in 2019
Academic end users refer to educators, tutors, and academic institutions that have data and analytics requirements across areas, including student acquisition and retention, curriculum development and intervention management, performance assessment, and budgeting and finance management.
The academic end user segment is bifurcated into K-12 and higher education, with higher education emerging as a larger adopter of education and learning analytics solutions. The higher education segment observes a wider adoption of data and analytics tools to improve learning, recruitment, fundraising, planning, and other operational areas to maximize productivity and stay ahead in the competition in the academic end user.
Education and learning analytics market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) can be attributed to globalization, rapid economic developments, favorable government policies, and increasing digitalization in the region with the increasing interest of businesses toward technologies, such as Business Intelligence (BI), big data, and Internet of Things (IoT).
Furthermore, the low teacher-student ratio across several developing countries in the region remains the biggest hurdle in the development of personalized learning experiences for students. The technology-based learning tools present an optimal solution for these countries along with decreasing of technology costs, increasing awareness, availability of tech talent, and favorable economic conditions.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Education and Learning Analytics Market
4.2 Life Cycle Analysis, By Geography
4.3 Market Share Across Various Regions
4.4 Market By End User and By Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Use Cases
5.4 Features/Functionalities
5.5 Industry Trends
5.5.1 Architecture of Education & Learning Analytics
5.5.2 Use Cases
5.5.3 Industry Standards & Regulations
6 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Managed Services
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Consulting Services
6.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services
7 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 People Acquisition and Retention
7.3 Curriculum Development and Intervention Management
7.4 Budget and Finance Management
7.5 Operations Management
7.6 Performance Management
7.7 Others
8 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Deployment Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Academic
9.2.1 K-12
9.2.2 Higher Education
9.3 Enterprise/Corporate
9.3.1 Large Enterprises
9.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Microquandrant Overview
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.1.1 Definition
11.2.1.2 List of Vendors
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Emerging Companies
11.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3.1 New Product Launches
11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Alliances
11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.3.4 Expansions
12 Company Profile
12.1 Overview
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Company Snapshot
12.2.3 Financial Overview
12.2.4 Products Offered
12.2.5 Recent Development
12.2.5.1 New Product Launched/Product Updates
12.2.5.1 Merger & Acquisition/Joint Venture/Partnership
12.2.6 SWOT Analysis
12.3 MicroStrategy
12.4 Oracle
12.5 SAP
12.6 SAS Institute
12.7 Tableau Software
12.8 Microsoft
12.9 Alteryx
12.10 TIBCO Software
12.12 Qlik
12.13 Yellowfin
12.14 SABA Software
12.15 BrightBytes
12.16 Certica Solutions
12.17 Civitas Learning
12.18 Ellucian
12.19 Hobsons
12.20 Zogo Technologies LLC
12.21 InetSoft
12.22 Watershed Systems
12.23 D2L
12.24 Latitude CG, LLC
12.25 Schoology
12.26 Blackboard
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sokuih
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article