Outlook on the World's $8.2B Education & Learning Analytics Market, 2019-2024 - Lack of Awareness & Expertise Required to Manage Education Analytics Solutions Limits Market Growth

The global education and learning analytics market is forecast to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 8.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.



The education and learning analytics industry is multiplying with the rising need for data-driven decisions for improving the quality of education and the growing adoption of advanced technologies across the education sector. However, the lack of awareness and expertise required to manage education analytics solutions is projected to limit the growth of the market.



The curriculum development and intervention management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Education and learning analytics enable educators and instructors to apply analytical outcomes for formulating the curriculum and teaching strategies to support a student according to his/her requirements, effectively. Analytical tools enable the visualization of the current student performance and their correlation with various factors affecting a student's performance, thus providing educators with insights to better shape their teaching styles and study materials.



Academic end users to be the largest adopter of education and learning analytics solutions in 2019



Academic end users refer to educators, tutors, and academic institutions that have data and analytics requirements across areas, including student acquisition and retention, curriculum development and intervention management, performance assessment, and budgeting and finance management.

The academic end user segment is bifurcated into K-12 and higher education, with higher education emerging as a larger adopter of education and learning analytics solutions. The higher education segment observes a wider adoption of data and analytics tools to improve learning, recruitment, fundraising, planning, and other operational areas to maximize productivity and stay ahead in the competition in the academic end user.



Education and learning analytics market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) can be attributed to globalization, rapid economic developments, favorable government policies, and increasing digitalization in the region with the increasing interest of businesses toward technologies, such as Business Intelligence (BI), big data, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Furthermore, the low teacher-student ratio across several developing countries in the region remains the biggest hurdle in the development of personalized learning experiences for students. The technology-based learning tools present an optimal solution for these countries along with decreasing of technology costs, increasing awareness, availability of tech talent, and favorable economic conditions.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Education and Learning Analytics Market

4.2 Life Cycle Analysis, By Geography

4.3 Market Share Across Various Regions

4.4 Market By End User and By Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Features/Functionalities

5.5 Industry Trends

5.5.1 Architecture of Education & Learning Analytics

5.5.2 Use Cases

5.5.3 Industry Standards & Regulations



6 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Consulting Services

6.3.2.2 Support and Maintenance Services



7 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 People Acquisition and Retention

7.3 Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

7.4 Budget and Finance Management

7.5 Operations Management

7.6 Performance Management

7.7 Others



8 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic

9.2.1 K-12

9.2.2 Higher Education

9.3 Enterprise/Corporate

9.3.1 Large Enterprises

9.3.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Microquandrant Overview

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.1 Definition

11.2.1.2 List of Vendors

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Emerging Companies

11.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Alliances

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.4 Expansions



12 Company Profile

12.1 Overview

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Company Snapshot

12.2.3 Financial Overview

12.2.4 Products Offered

12.2.5 Recent Development

12.2.5.1 New Product Launched/Product Updates

12.2.5.1 Merger & Acquisition/Joint Venture/Partnership

12.2.6 SWOT Analysis

12.3 MicroStrategy

12.4 Oracle

12.5 SAP

12.6 SAS Institute

12.7 Tableau Software

12.8 Microsoft

12.9 Alteryx

12.10 TIBCO Software

12.12 Qlik

12.13 Yellowfin

12.14 SABA Software

12.15 BrightBytes

12.16 Certica Solutions

12.17 Civitas Learning

12.18 Ellucian

12.19 Hobsons

12.20 Zogo Technologies LLC

12.21 InetSoft

12.22 Watershed Systems

12.23 D2L

12.24 Latitude CG, LLC

12.25 Schoology

12.26 Blackboard



