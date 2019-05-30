Outlook on the Worldwide Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market (2019-2024): Developing Countries Drive Future Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Ultrasound Equipment: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:

Radiology

Cardiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Vascular

Others

The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BK Ultrasound ( Denmark )

) Canon Medical Systems Corporation ( Japan )

) Esaote SPA ( Italy )

) FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. ( USA )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) Hitachi Healthcare Manufacturing, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Hitachi Healthcare Americas ( USA )

) Mindray Medical International Limited. ( China )

) Misonix, Inc. ( USA )

) Nanosonics Limited ( Australia )

) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Siemens Healthineers ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by End-Use Markets

Developing Countries Drive Future Growth

Major Challenges

Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities

Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging



3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN ULTRASOUND TECHNOLOGY

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems

Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiency

Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems

Ergonomics Becomes an Important Requirement in New Product Designs

Ultrasound Technology Designed to Adapt to BioAcoustic Variations of Patient - A New Feat

Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Differential Tissue Harmonics Imaging (DTHI) Transforms Ultrasound Technology

Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth

Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (CMUT) or Silicon Transducers



4. GENERAL GROWTH DRIVERS & TRENDS

Expanding Clinical Applications Extends Growth Opportunities

Echocardiography: A Leading Growth Area

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped

Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy

Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology

Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination

Specific Contrast Agents: Expand Ultrasound Applications

Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications

Ultrasound Contrast Offers Significant Promise for Kidney Ailment Diagnosis

Long-Term Growth Drivers

Global Healthcare Spending - A Review

Demographic Factors Drive Demand for Ultrasound Equipment

Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Ultrasonic Imaging

Contrast and Resolution of Ultrasound Image

Transducer Configurations

Risks Associated with Ultrasound Equipment

Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities

Application Areas of Ultrasound

Other Clinical Applications

Ultrasound Scanning Modes



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players

Ultrasound Market Witnesses Consolidation

Major Acquisitions in Ultrasound Space (2010-2018)



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

ESAOTE Introduces New Ultrasound systems

Philips Introduces the EPIQ CVx Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Analogic to Introduce the bkSpecto Ultrasound system

Siemens Healthineers Introduces Acuson Sequoia Ultrasound System

Canon Medical Systems Launches New Version to AplioTM i900

GE Healthcare Introduces LOGIQ E10 Radiology Ultrasound System

Siemens Healthineers Introduces Acuson Juniper Ultrasound System

Toshiba Medical Expands Aplio i-series Ultrasound Platform

FUJIFILM Showcases SonoSite SII, SonoSite Edge II, and SonoSite X-Porte Ultrasound Systems

ESAOTE Unveils MyLabTM9 Ultrasound Platform

B. Braun Unveils Xperius Ultrasound System

Quantel Medical Introduces Compact Touch Ophthalmic Ultrasound Platform

Hitachi Introduces LISENDO 880 2D and 3D Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Samsung NeuroLogica, Unveils HS50 and HS60 Ultrasound Systems

Canon Medical Introduces the Aplio i-Series Ultrasound Platform

Hitachi Introduces ALOKA ARIETTA 850 Ultrasound Platform



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

GE Healthcare and Vitrolife Enter into Partnership to Improve Assisted Reproductive Technology Offerings

Altaris Capital Partners Acquire Analogic Corporation

Esaote SpA Changes Ownership

Royal Philips Enters into Partnership with Hologic

Esaote Partners with BARCO to Improve Ultrasound Diagnostic Capabilities in Radiology

Hologic Signs Agreement with Clarius Mobile Health

Neusoft Medical Signs Partnership Agreement with DiA Imaging Analysis

Royal Philips to Acquire TOMTEC

Hitachi Healthcare Americas Partners with Terason for Distribution of the uSmart 3200T NexGen Ultrasound System

Hitachi Forms New Americas Business Group

FUJIFILM Bags Health Canada Approval for Vevo MD UHF Ultrasound System



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38)

The United States (15)

(15) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (10)

(10) France (3)

(3)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10n0lw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

