Outlook on the Worldwide Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market (2019-2024): Developing Countries Drive Future Growth
May 30, 2019, 13:00 ET
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:
- Radiology
- Cardiology
- Obstetrics/Gynecology
- Vascular
- Others
The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BK Ultrasound (Denmark)
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation ( Japan)
- Esaote SPA (Italy)
- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. (USA)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- Hitachi Healthcare Manufacturing, Ltd. (Japan )
- Hitachi Healthcare Americas (USA)
- Mindray Medical International Limited. (China)
- Misonix, Inc. (USA)
- Nanosonics Limited (Australia)
- Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Korea)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by End-Use Markets
Developing Countries Drive Future Growth
Major Challenges
Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities
Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging
3. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN ULTRASOUND TECHNOLOGY
Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems
Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiency
Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems
Ergonomics Becomes an Important Requirement in New Product Designs
Ultrasound Technology Designed to Adapt to BioAcoustic Variations of Patient - A New Feat
Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry
Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence
Differential Tissue Harmonics Imaging (DTHI) Transforms Ultrasound Technology
Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth
Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (CMUT) or Silicon Transducers
4. GENERAL GROWTH DRIVERS & TRENDS
Expanding Clinical Applications Extends Growth Opportunities
Echocardiography: A Leading Growth Area
Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped
Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy
Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology
Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination
Specific Contrast Agents: Expand Ultrasound Applications
Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications
Ultrasound Contrast Offers Significant Promise for Kidney Ailment Diagnosis
Long-Term Growth Drivers
Global Healthcare Spending - A Review
Demographic Factors Drive Demand for Ultrasound Equipment
Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Ultrasonic Imaging
Contrast and Resolution of Ultrasound Image
Transducer Configurations
Risks Associated with Ultrasound Equipment
Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities
Application Areas of Ultrasound
Other Clinical Applications
Ultrasound Scanning Modes
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players
Ultrasound Market Witnesses Consolidation
Major Acquisitions in Ultrasound Space (2010-2018)
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
ESAOTE Introduces New Ultrasound systems
Philips Introduces the EPIQ CVx Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Analogic to Introduce the bkSpecto Ultrasound system
Siemens Healthineers Introduces Acuson Sequoia Ultrasound System
Canon Medical Systems Launches New Version to AplioTM i900
GE Healthcare Introduces LOGIQ E10 Radiology Ultrasound System
Siemens Healthineers Introduces Acuson Juniper Ultrasound System
Toshiba Medical Expands Aplio i-series Ultrasound Platform
FUJIFILM Showcases SonoSite SII, SonoSite Edge II, and SonoSite X-Porte Ultrasound Systems
ESAOTE Unveils MyLabTM9 Ultrasound Platform
B. Braun Unveils Xperius Ultrasound System
Quantel Medical Introduces Compact Touch Ophthalmic Ultrasound Platform
Hitachi Introduces LISENDO 880 2D and 3D Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Samsung NeuroLogica, Unveils HS50 and HS60 Ultrasound Systems
Canon Medical Introduces the Aplio i-Series Ultrasound Platform
Hitachi Introduces ALOKA ARIETTA 850 Ultrasound Platform
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
GE Healthcare and Vitrolife Enter into Partnership to Improve Assisted Reproductive Technology Offerings
Altaris Capital Partners Acquire Analogic Corporation
Esaote SpA Changes Ownership
Royal Philips Enters into Partnership with Hologic
Esaote Partners with BARCO to Improve Ultrasound Diagnostic Capabilities in Radiology
Hologic Signs Agreement with Clarius Mobile Health
Neusoft Medical Signs Partnership Agreement with DiA Imaging Analysis
Royal Philips to Acquire TOMTEC
Hitachi Healthcare Americas Partners with Terason for Distribution of the uSmart 3200T NexGen Ultrasound System
Hitachi Forms New Americas Business Group
FUJIFILM Bags Health Canada Approval for Vevo MD UHF Ultrasound System
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38)
- The United States (15)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (10)
- France (3)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
