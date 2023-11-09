Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 2, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLK) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf investors that purchased Outlook securities between December 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

On August 30, 2023, Outlook disclosed that the FDA had issued a complete response letter regarding the Company's wet age-related macular degeneration ("wet AMD") treatment, ONS-5010. The FDA concluded that "it could not approve the [biologics license application]" due to "several [chemistry manufacturing and controls] issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and lack of substantial evidence."

On this news, Outlook's stock price fell $1.141, or 80.9%, to close at $0.269 per share on August 30, 2023.

