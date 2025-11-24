Outlyr and Stream Engine Deliver Unprecedented Security at The ANNIKA Tournament Amid Kai Trump's LPGA Debut

BELLEAIR, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlyr, the tournament operator behind The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, implemented an elevated level of security during this year's LPGA event, prioritizing the safety of all players, guests, and spectators. The heightened measures came in response to the participation of WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump, granddaughter of President Donald J. Trump, in her LPGA Tour debut.

Kai Trump golfs at The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at The Pelican Golf Course Caitlin Clark golfs at The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at The Pelican Golf Club.

To ensure the highest standards of event security, Outlyr retained Stream Engine, a leader in real-time social media intelligence and threat detection technology, to provide comprehensive monitoring before, during, and after the tournament. Stream Engine worked in close coordination with Outlyr and proved to be a valuable resource to the United States Secret Service (USSS), local, county and state law enforcement, and Outlyr's on-site security teams to ensure all parties were informed of any potential online activity that could pose risks to the event or its participants.

"Safety is always the number one priority—for our players, guests, and everyone involved in the event," said Tim Erensen, Managing Partner at Outlyr. "When you have high-profile participants, the responsibility grows exponentially. Our collaboration with Stream Engine gave us the ability to monitor any credible concern in real time."

"This is just the beginning," said Brian Kim, CEO of Stream Engine. "Venues that attract large crowds and high-profile guests have an enormous responsibility to maintain safety across a sprawling footprint. Stream Engine equips organizers and law enforcement with intelligence so they can help identify security concerns in real-time. In sports terms, you're either equipped to play the game—or you're compromised and sitting on the sidelines. We work with partners to make sure they're prepared for every game. Outlyr set the standard for proactive, coordinated event safety."

Stream Engine's technology is already in use by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) under an official Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), as well as by law enforcement agencies on the west coast. The company is now in active discussions with major professional sports organizations to expand its safety and intelligence capabilities nationwide through its forthcoming Stream Engine Sports division, slated for launch in early 2026.

About Outlyr

Outlyr is a global event management, sponsorship consulting and activation agency that specializes in the development and execution of engaging events and experiences. Outlyr believes in the power of relationships – driving connectivity through sports and culture – to create strategic marketing platforms and high-quality activations, enhancing affinity for its clients and brands. Outlyr manages a number of professional golf tournaments, sporting, hospitality and lifestyle events, as well as the sponsorship portfolio for several blue-chip clients. For additional information on Outlyr, visit www.Outlyr.com.

About Stream Engine

Stream Engine is an AI-powered intelligence platform that provides real-time insight into publicly available digital content. Partnering with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, local law enforcement, and major event operators, Stream Engine helps organizations detect threats, monitor sentiment, and act decisively. Headquartered in Miami, Stream Engine's mission is to equip teams with actionable intelligence before, during, and after critical events. https://www.stream-engine.io

Media Contacts:

Stream Engine

[email protected]

Outlyr

[email protected]

SOURCE Stream Engine