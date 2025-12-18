Outmarket Unveils AI-Powered Proposal Builder to Revolutionize Commercial Insurance Sales

Brokers Using Outmarket Cite Watershed Moment for Insurance AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outmarket , the #1 AI platform for insurance, today announced the launch of Outmarket Proposal Builder. This all-new workflow is engineered to drastically reduce the time and effort commercial insurance brokers spend developing lengthy, customized proposals, transforming a multi-hour process into one that takes mere minutes.

Outmarket is the fastest growing insurance AI platform because it empowers agencies to scale their business rather than their headcount, while delivering excellence in client service. Proposal Builder is a force multiplier on the ROI of the Outmarket platform, as it radically revises the way brokers and agents generate proposals for their clients — one of the most time-consuming, tedious and redundant workflows in insurance. By eliminating the need to copy and paste coverages from carriers, manually alter limits, or spend hours formatting and reformatting agency templates, Proposal Builder unlocks extraordinary efficiencies.

The Proposal Builder workflow is dead simple. Brokers upload the policy documents, and Proposal Builder turns them into a custom, modular proposal using brand styling and layouts of the broker's choosing. From there, Proposal Builder works with the broker to edit text, visuals, layouts and more. The technology is designed to generate comprehensive, fully-branded commercial insurance proposals instantly, integrating necessary modular sections and pre-approved content.

"Commercial insurance sales is relationship driven, but the proposal process is often a slow, manual bottleneck that keeps experts from spending time with clients," said Vishal Sankhla, CEO of Outmarket. "Our customers have requested that we build this capability into our platform, and we're thrilled to deliver it for them. This is a watershed moment for insurance. Just as spreadsheets transformed finance, Proposal Builder is another example of how Outmarket's AI is transforming insurance."

Key Features of Proposal Builder:

Rapid Content Generation: Automates the assembly of extensive proposals, reducing cycle time from hours to minutes.

Modular Outlines: Automatically integrates necessary, policy-specific content, including coverage summaries, risk assessments, and company information.

Bring Your Own Templates: Seamlessly integrates your templates, cover pages, team pages with photos, information about your agency, and disclaimers, adhering to your brand's approved verbal and visual guidelines and ensuring a polished, professional look.

Brand Template Controls: Ensures every proposal adheres to organizational branding guidelines, utilizing approved templates and agency-standard outlines to eliminate hours spent on reformatting drafts.

Complete Customization: Outmarket's core AI can be used directly within the tool to fine-tune proposals after initial generation. Users can directly edit or task our AI with editing:

Text and messaging Formatting and layout Visual components, including charts and diagram s



Proposal Builder is a complete reimagination of how any document is created with AI. Custom tuned specifically to meet the needs of the insurance industry, it can be used to generate a variety of document outputs that regularly consume excessive time and resources. While the process is automated, it is driven by an unprecedented level of intelligent assembly and editing to ensure that documents remain perfectly tailored to the client's needs and the nuances of commercial insurance.

The results with pilot customers have been transformative, demonstrating that a tailor-made solution for brokers can rewrite the rules of the industry. Outmarket frees brokers to be more responsive and precise for clients and build trust while growing their businesses and reducing E&O exposure.

"The ability to swiftly generate a comprehensive proposal that strictly adheres to our brand guidelines and templates is a revolutionary advancement in the industry," said Taine Wilson of Houchens Insurance Group. "It guarantees that every document leaving our agency upholds our high standards, all while requiring significantly less effort from our agents."

In combination with Outmarket's powerful workflows for policy and quote comparisons, coverage gap analysis, and more, brokers now have an AI assist for all phases of the client relationship. With access to the full power of AI in one seamless, end-to-end platform, brokers aren't looking back.

"I love the responsive team, flexible product, and that this software is shaped to brokers," said Kevin Hawkinson, director of carrier relations for Commercial Insurance Associates. "I'm such a believer in it, it's just that good."

Outmarket customers like Commercial Insurance Associates report instant and massive ROI immediately after adopting the technology. Large organizations have reported tens of thousands of hours saved per year and as much as $1 million in cost savings annually. Best of all, Outmarket customers capture that ROI while simultaneously scaling their businesses at a pace they have never seen before.

"We've tested other AI tools, but they stumble over the nuance of complex commercial policies. Outmarket's platform gets it," said Troy Moody, COO of Moody Insurance. "This is the first time I've seen technology actually understand the context of a carrier quote and translate it instantly into a client-ready proposal. It is the exact solution the industry has been waiting for."

Proposal Builder is now available to all Outmarket customers.

About Outmarket

Outmarket is the #1 AI platform for insurance. We deliver instant revenue generation with AI workflows designed for brokers. Trusted by over 200 of the world's most successful insurance agencies, Outmarket is the fastest growing insurance AI company in the world.

Outmarket instantly delivers AI-driven transformation at all phases of the insurance customer lifecycle. In a fragmented market of point solutions, Outmarket is the only truly comprehensive platform for insurance. We offer a fully integrated suite of technologies that usher in a new era of growth, efficiency, and opportunity for the industry.

Outmarket is built for insurance from the ground up. Our AI platform is tuned to streamline operations, reduce E&O exposure, connect teams, and maximize revenue.

Outmarket is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, please visit: https://outmarket.ai/

