OutMatch Acquires Checkster and Bolsters End-to-End Talent Decision Platform

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, the leading provider of digital hiring technologies, today announced the acquisition of Checkster, a global provider of pre-hire and post-hire talent insights solutions. The acquisition of Checkster integrates best-in-class automated reference checking offering and post-hire insights into OutMatch's Talent Decision Platform, which brings unique talent insights derived from the combination of assessments, job simulations, and video interviews. OutMatch empowers organizations' talent decisions while delivering a candidate-driven recruiting experience.

"The future of recruitment will leverage technology to drive efficiency for both recruiters and applicants alike," says OutMatch CEO, Greg Moran. "Bringing the market-leading reference checking solution to the platform addresses a critical inefficiency in the hiring process by automating the time-intensive process of collecting candidate references. Integrating Checkster's technology into our Talent Decision Platform will eliminate logjams in the recruiting process that frustrate both recruiters and candidates, while infusing more data for recruiters to identify the best talent."

Checkster's post-hire tools bridge the gap between talent selection and job performance. Linking the pre- and post-hire talent analytics within OutMatch's Talent Decision Platform will create a newfound ability to rigorously measure quality of hire, drive increased agility throughout the talent selection process, and create higher-performing teams with improved retention.

"Having used OutMatch Assessments and Checkster's solutions for years, we see this combination as the new standard for any HR organization to optimize their talent decisions," says Shelly Broussard, VP of Talent Acquisition of Lincoln Property Company, an 8,000-employee organization. "We are extremely optimistic about the path ahead."

"Joining forces with OutMatch allows us to accelerate our shared mission of building a talent decision solution for our customers globally", says Checkster founder and CEO Yves Lermusi. "Together we have the only end-to-end Talent Decision Platform that is simple, smart, and human to help companies make the best people decisions." Lermusi will join the OutMatch leadership team as the Chief Futurist focused on accelerating the Talent Decision Platform vision.

Lightning Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Checkster in the transaction.

About OutMatch

OutMatch makes people decisions more scalable, predictable, and personal with an end-to-end talent decision platform. The world's most recognized brands rely on OutMatch to scale recruitment, understand their talent, and personalize candidate and employee experiences. Over 1,000 global companies trust OutMatch technology to process millions of candidates annually, and to achieve 25X return on investment through better people outcomes.

OutMatch is a portfolio company of Rubicon Technology Partners (headquartered in Boulder, Colorado) and Camden Partners (headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland).

About Checkster

Using collective human intelligence, Checkster empowers talent and team leaders to make smarter, faster and more confident talent decisions and build high performing teams that compete to win. More than 500 organizations around the world use Checkster to power their people decisions and improve quality of hire.

