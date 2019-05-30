OutMatch Hires HR Executive Robin Stenzel as New Chief Solutions Officer

DALLAS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch , the leader in predictive talent and culture analytics, today announced Robin Stenzel as the company's new Chief Solutions Officer.

Stenzel brings nearly 20 years of human resources experience across the manufacturing, retail, and service industries, and is a catalyst for high-growth and corporate environments. She will lead the solutions team, where her focus is to identify and develop innovative talent technology, and pioneer the future of HR with OutMatch's robust data and predictive analytics platform.

"Robin's deep expertise will help us transform the world of work by matching people with purpose," said OutMatch CEO Greg Moran. "We're excited to have Robin as an integral part of the science and data we produce to make the world of HR tech more human."

Stenzel adds a practitioner perspective that is key to helping HR professionals implement powerful solutions that predict on-the-job success, show employees their full potential, and grow companies exponentially.

Stenzel previously served as Vice President of Talent Management for WestRock Company, where she led the global talent management strategy for 50,000 employees. As Chief Solutions Officer, she will develop effective and creative solutions for HR professionals around the world.

"My passion is helping companies realize their potential through their talented people," Stenzel said. "I am excited about OutMatch, the fantastic team, and the work we are doing to help customers build great teams so they can execute their strategies and outperform in the market."

OutMatch, Transforming the World of Work

OutMatch empowers companies to make the best decisions about their people, from hiring and development to leadership and culture. Our predictive talent and culture analytics provide employers with a competitive edge through a deep understanding of their candidates, their CultureDNA™, and the behaviors that drive success. The result is outstanding employee performance, transforming average workforces into high-growth, high-performance companies. https://outmatch.com/

SOURCE OutMatch

Related Links

https://outmatch.com

