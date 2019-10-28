OutMatch Launches Development Reports, an Unbiased and Data-Driven Way for Employees to Discover Their Path

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a Talent Discovery Platform that delivers data-driven insights to empower companies to select the right people, drive career growth, and discover hidden talent, today announced the launch of OutMatch Development Reports, the latest addition to the Talent Discovery Platform.

Employees suffer when development programs are "cookie-cutter," poorly timed, or not designed with a specific employee's needs. When this happens, employees tend to look elsewhere for companies that focus on employee engagement, on-the-job learning, and personal growth. Using OutMatch Development Reports, talent management teams solve these problems by maximizing the potential of new and existing talent. These reports are a great way to kickstart employee development, or enhance existing programs, thanks to:

Personalized and expanded onboarding for new hires

Tailored, on-demand development plans for every employee regardless of career stage

Recommended personal growth resources embedded in the report, and the ability to customize development resources for ideal employee experience

"For companies to be truly successful, employees must have access to development programs that not only fit the company, but also fit their specific role and career path," said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. "OutMatch Development Reports give employees the insight they need to discover and take ownership of their personal development path."

This most recent release of the OutMatch Platform equips both employees and managers with objective, tailored guidance and resources to nurture their growth.

"Companies worldwide are not only focused on business fundamentals, but also on delivering the best experience for their employees," said Robin Stenzel, Chief Solutions Officer of OutMatch. "There is a real need for companies to provide employee- and job-specific guidance in a way that can be scaled. That's what OutMatch Development Reports provide."

OutMatch's Talent Discovery Platform delivers the data and insights companies need to select the right people, drive career growth, and discover hidden talent. Through the power of discovery, we're helping the world's biggest brands see talent in new ways and prepare for the future of work.

