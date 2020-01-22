OutMatch Launches Globalization and Accessibility Enhancements to Flagship Platform

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a Talent Intelligence Platform that brings clarity to talent decisions, today announced significant enhancements to the OutMatch Platform that complies with the latest WCAG requirements, maintains our leadership with GDPR, and improves native language detection.

Over 1 billion people, which represents 15 percent of the world's population, experience a form of disability, according to The World Bank. As businesses become increasingly global and more people enter the workforce, access and accessibility to the right jobs becomes critical for building the most robust workforce. The OutMatch Platform is now best positioned to drive the strongest, most diverse workforce possible.

"At OutMatch, our mission is to match people with purpose," said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. "Meaningful, purposeful work should be available to everyone regardless of language or physical abilities, which is why we invest in accessibility, data security, and local languages."

The enhanced platform includes:

Automatic detection of local languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Italian (with more to come). Platform users need not set their browser language, OutMatch detects and presents the information in the default language automatically.

WCAG compliant experience including high contrast mode, screen reader optimization, and keyboard navigation.

Regional cultural norms for Europe , Latin America , and Asia Pacific give employers greater validity in assessment results when candidates are outside of the United States .

, , and give employers greater validity in assessment results when candidates are outside of . Dedicated data storage facility in the European Union (planned mid-2020) enabling global clients to choose where their data is stored.

"Employers worldwide are focused on accessibility as a key part of their diversity and inclusion strategy," said Robin Stenzel, Chief Solutions Officer at OutMatch. "Accessibility results in richer candidate and employee experiences. Not to mention, helps organizations stay in front of the increasing legislative and regulatory pressures."

OutMatch Talent Intelligence

OutMatch's Talent Intelligence Platform delivers the data and insights companies need to select the right people, drive career growth, and discover hidden talent. Through the power of discovery, we're helping the world's biggest brands see talent in new ways and prepare for the future of work.

