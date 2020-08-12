OutMatch Named to the Inc. 5,000 List as One of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the U.S.

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a leading SaaS-based talent intelligence platform, announced today that it was ranked No. 4678 on Inc. Magazine's annual 5000 list. This is the first year that OutMatch has been recognized for this prestigious award, which identifies the fastest-growing privately held U.S companies. OutMatch achieves growth through its best-in-class talent intelligence and digital hiring platform. With over 100 million assessments completed, OutMatch generates unparalleled data-driven insights, allowing many of the world's largest companies, including major hospitality brands, airlines, banking institutions, and professional services firms, to maximize the lifetime value of their employee-base.

"We are extremely honored to be named on the Inc. 5000 list," said OutMatch CEO Greg Moran. "Our mission is to 'match people with purpose' and accomplishing this mission starts with our team of OutMatchers and our amazing group of clients. Together, we are driving better outcomes for candidates, and employees alike."

The 39th annual Inc. 5000 represents a vast look at the most successful, privately held companies across the U.S., all of which have driven exceptional growth through a robust company culture, deep employee engagement, and exceptional customer results. This year's list revealed staggering growth compared with prior lists. Companies that made the list achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"Our goal at OutMatch is to build products and deliver a solution that is simple, smart, and human," says OutMatch Chief Solutions Officer Robin Stenzel. "It's an honor to be recognized for the hard work everyone at OutMatch does. We see this recognition as confirmation that our mission is needed and necessary in this new world."

Tapping into an unrivaled data set, OutMatch works with large, decentralized organizations with high-volume hiring needs across all industries, to provide the measurement, insight, and impact needed to make better hires and develop great employees.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About OutMatch

The OutMatch Talent Intelligence Platform brings clarity to talent decisions by gathering the right data and putting the insights companies need at their fingertips. We help the world's biggest brands to select and develop great people, maximizing the employee life cycle. Nearly 100 million candidates and employees have used OutMatch technology, with over 10 million flowing through per year. This volume of data gives OutMatch unique insight into the workforce and prepares OutMatch clients for the future of work. OutMatch was recently named to Inc magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

