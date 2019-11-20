OutMatch Partners with iCIMS to Elevate the Recruiter Experience Through Prime Assessments Integration

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a Talent Discovery Platform that delivers data-driven insights to empower companies to select the right people, drive career growth, and discover hidden talent announced an enhanced integration with iCIMS, the leading best-in-class talent acquisition solutions provider. The Prime Assessments integration provides recruiters with a deeper understanding of their talent pool, all with a frictionless experience for candidates.

Integration partners since 2011, OutMatch has been a part of the UNIFi and Prime Connectors program since their inception. This latest investment creates seamless workflows, improving both the candidate experience and recruiter productivity. The iCIMS Prime integration gives mutual customers the ability to send assessment results from OutMatch into the iCIMS Applicant Tracking System (ATS), providing stronger reporting, including job match scores, interviewing, and personalized insights on behavioral traits.

"Too often, integrations are lengthy, tedious, and resource-intensive, distracting you from your mission-critical HR initiatives," says Imo Udom, Chief Product and Strategy Officer at OutMatch. "We are excited to partner with iCIMS on their release of the Prime Connector for OutMatch Assessments. Our goal is to get you doing what you do best – discovering the best talent for your company."

"Attracting job seekers to apply is no longer the biggest recruitment challenge," said Susan Vitale, Chief Marketing Officer at iCIMS. "The true obstacle is sorting through large pools of applicants to find candidates that meet extremely specific skill requirements for specialized roles. That's why we're proud to partner with OutMatch to offer clients a faster and more reliable assessment experience to find the qualified talent they need."

The partnership includes a featured OutMatch profile in the iCIMS Marketplace, the industry-leading online community of more than 275 applications, service providers and supporting resources, for employers to shop and engage with vendors that best fit their unique talent acquisition needs.

About OutMatch

OutMatch empowers companies to make the best decisions about their people, from hiring and development to leadership and culture. Our predictive talent and culture analytics provide employers with a competitive edge through a deep understanding of their candidates, their CultureDNA™, and the behaviors that drive success. The result is outstanding employee performance, transforming average workforces into high-growth, high-performance companies.

About iCIMS

iCIMS is the leading recruitment software provider for employers to attract, engage and hire great people. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of F100 companies, hiring 4 million people each year. iCIMS is the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

