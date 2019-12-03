OutMatch Video Interviewing Now Available in LinkedIn Talent Hub, Helping Organizations Quickly Find Their Best Hires Within the World's Largest Talent Network

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a Talent Discovery Platform that delivers data-driven insights to empower companies to select the right people, drive career growth, and discover hidden talent, is now an integration partner of LinkedIn Talent Hub, LinkedIn's new ATS.

LinkedIn Talent Hub makes it easy for customers to connect their favorite hiring tools into one integrated workflow. Among these favorite tools is OutMatch Video Interviewing by Wepow, which is now available in the LinkedIn Talent Hub marketplace.

"We're excited to be a LinkedIn Talent Hub partner," said Imo Udom, founder of Wepow and OutMatch Chief Strategy Officer. "Wepow has harnessed the engaging experience of video and created the perfect solution for recruiters – with collaboration and feedback tools, employer branding templates, and the ability to fast-track hiring for any job."

Acquired by OutMatch in January 2019, Wepow uses live and pre-recorded video interviews to save time and simplify hiring. As a "made-for-recruitment" solution, it has features not available in video chat or video conferencing tools, such as intelligent interview questions and recruitment funnel metrics.

"At OutMatch, we're always looking for ways to help companies discover talent," said Greg Moran, CEO of OutMatch. "The integration of video interviewing with LinkedIn Talent Hub is the perfect opportunity for companies to discover talent within the world's largest talent network.

"Partnering with OutMatch helps to further streamline the candidate hiring experience," says Lee Womer, Senior Director, Business Development at LinkedIn. "We will continue to work closely to ensure our customers can source, manage, and hire candidates all in one place."

OutMatch empowers companies to make the best decisions about their people, from hiring and development to leadership and culture. Our predictive talent and culture analytics provide employers with a competitive edge through a deep understanding of their candidates, their CultureDNA™, and the behaviors that drive success. The result is outstanding employee performance, transforming average workforces into high-growth, high-performance companies.

