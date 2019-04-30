Outpacing Expectations: CEO Coaching International Client's Growth Far Exceeds National Averages

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 180 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, today announced key performance results experienced by its reporting clients, specifically the average compound annual EBITDA growth rate of its clients.

CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 1 year or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 41.6% during their time period as a client, and 66.4% for clients coached three years or more. According to research published in January 2019 by NYU Stern, the average US business grew by 12.3%, meaning CEO Coaching International clients grow at over five times the national average.

Recently, six of CEO Coaching International's clients have achieved a nine-figure exit. CEO Coaching International is the only CEO and entrepreneur coaching firm that releases profit growth results experienced by clients.

The CEO Coaching International team has decades of experience founding, building, turning around, and selling successful businesses; leading fast-growing organizations; and driving sales and revenue to create proven, industry-leading results.

CEO Coaching International works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their overall performance. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 350 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 20 different countries. Every coach at CEO Coaching International is a former CEO or President that has made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from $10 million to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine figure exits. CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 66.4% during their time as a client, more than five times the national average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

