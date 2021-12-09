Outpatient App Wins US Air Force Phase II Contract To Automate Medical Readiness

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outpatient App, an all-in-one mobile productivity tool for medical professionals and caregivers alike, today announced a new technology, co-developed in partnership with Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, which provides medical readiness coordination to automate and optimize operational medicine and deployment efficiency. The system enables collaboration between medical staff, active duty airmen, squadron personnel, commanding officers and other service members. The app includes support for COVID vaccine and other immunization management, professional medical staff task communication and coordination, medical readiness coordination for deployments and discharges, as well as enabling electronic health records and medical data systems integration.

"The process of military deployment readiness requires involvement and collaboration by teams of people from multiple departments. However, the current medical clearance process is frustratingly slow, cumbersome, and lacks a modern communication system to coordinate activities between the necessary teams," said Peter Yewell, Co-Founder of Outpatient. "These are highly intelligent, mission-driven professionals who simply need better tools for the modern job today and we are excited to collaborate with them to get our Service Members deployment ready faster and more efficiently."

Outpatient was awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract as a continuation of initial prototype work during a Phase I award. Both came through the US Air Force, AFWERX and the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL). As part of these awards, Outpatient began working to advance the usage and development of Telehealth and automated medical monitoring within the Air Force Medical Services (AFMS) and specific Military Treatment Facilities (MTF). With the Phase II SBIR contract, the company developed the adapted technology for Air Force and military specific needs, with participation from the 49th Medical Group at Holloman AFB.

Holloman Air Force Base, which houses the 49th Wing, supports national security objectives by deploying worldwide to support peacetime and wartime contingencies. The wing provides combat-ready Airmen and trains F-16 Viper pilots and MQ-9 Reaper pilots and sensor operators. Additionally, the wing delivers Air Transportable Clinics and Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources while providing support to more than 21,000 military and civilian personnel.

As the company has developed this new technology, several other military installations and agencies have monitored their progress with interest. "Each military base has somewhat different focus areas and training goals. As such, their specific medical readiness requirements can be slightly different as well," said Brian Corey, Co-Founder of Outpatient. "The process of introducing the technology more broadly means we're developing a single product that can work for all of them. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Air Force to streamline these critical processes."

About Outpatient

Outpatient is a digital health, medical task and care coordination tool for patients, their families, medical providers, health systems and military medical services. It enables scheduling, video and messaging communication, task assignments, automatic notifications and updates – all inside a simple and easy to use interface. The system is private, secure and HIPAA-compliant. Today, the Outpatient app is used by professional and family caregivers across all 50 states including health systems and now military medical services.

Outpatient is a product and engineering team with backgrounds from Facebook, Nest / Google, Yahoo, Amazon, and Salesforce. The team has extensive experience in scaling global technology platforms along with personal experience as family caregivers.

