Outpatient Eating Disorder Program Opens in Austin, Texas

Discovery Austin offers partial hospitalization or day treatment and intensive outpatient programming for adolescents and adults, and males and females, local to the Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, San Marcos, Georgetown, and other neighboring communities.

The demand for eating disorder treatment services in the area has grown as there are challenges accessing care in the Austin area. Thus, Discovery's decision to bring eating disorder outpatient treatment services to this location was a response to requests from professionals in the community seeking a local option for their clients and patients who require a level of care higher than traditional outpatient or who are stepping down from residential treatment or inpatient hospitalization.

"We are excited to bring our world-class eating disorder treatment program to the Austin community," said Dawn Delgado, LMFT and Certified Eating Disorder Specialist and Supervisor. Dawn is Discovery's Director of Operations for Outpatient Eating Disorder Treatment. "One of our guiding principles is making highly specialized treatment accessible to clients and their families. Bringing specialized eating disorder services to local communities allows for regular involvement for families or the client's primary support system."

While at least 30 million people of all ages and genders suffer from an eating disorder in the United States alone, only 10 percent of people will receive the treatment they need. "The gap between those that need treatment and those that receive it is largely an issue of access and Center For Discovery is committed to delivering quality treatment throughout the country while observing the highest standards of care in the industry"-CEO John Peloquin, PhD, MBA. Eating disorders still have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness and every 62 minutes at least one person dies as a direct result from an eating disorder. Psychologists, therapists, doctors, nurses, physicians, psychiatrists, dietitians, hospitals, and other treatment programs can directly refer someone by calling 800-760-3934.

Discovery's clinical model is both comprehensive and personalized. The program includes:

Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP)

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Treatment (TF-CBT)

Shame Resiliency, and mindfulness work

Center For Discovery has treated over 10,000 clients, has a 20 year legacy and is a preferred provider with all major insurance companies. To enroll in the program please call 866-539-0869.

About Center For Discovery

Center For Discovery is a national leader in outpatient and residential eating disorder treatment and operates more eating disorder programs across the United States than any behavioral health provider. All Center For Discovery programs are licensed and accredited by the Joint Commission. For over 20 years, Center For Discovery has provided clinically sophisticated eating disorder, mental health, and substance abuse treatment to help clients and their families heal and maintain long-term recovery. Discovery offers free support groups nationwide at www.supportinrecovery.com and a free eating disorder support APP at www.discoveryinrecovery.com. To learn more about the Austin outpatient eating disorder program, please visit www.Austin.CenterForDiscovery.com or call 866-539-0869.

