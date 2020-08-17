Outpatient Surgical Procedures: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Report Scope:

The market for outpatient surgical procedures is segmented into the following categories:





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952885/?utm_source=PRN



- By type of surgery: Gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, cosmetic, urologic and ophthalmic, dental and ENT, orthopedics, obstetrics/gynecology, and others.

- By type of facility: Physician offices, hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).



In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the market for outpatient surgical procedures, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players active in the global market.



Report Includes:

- 51 tables

- An overview of global market for outpatient surgical procedures within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- A look at the advancement in surgical instruments i.e. technology-driven surgery techniques, and cost-effective healthcare services

- Insights into government initiatives coupled with higher investment in building outpatient surgical center infrastructure along with rapid R&D activities across the regions

- Assessment of market size, market forecast and future outlook of outpatient surgical procedures

- Market share analysis of the outpatient surgical procedures based on type, channel and region and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global outpatient surgical procedures market

- Company profiles of the leading market players, including Addenbrooke's Hospital, AIIMS Delhi, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), Johns Hopkins Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Singapore General Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center



Summary:

The outpatient surgical procedure, also referred to as ambulatory surgery or same-day surgery, is a type of surgery that does not require more extended hospital stays.The word outpatient comes from the fact that the patient leaves the surgery facility and returns to their home on the same day of surgery.



It eliminates the need for inpatient hospital admission, reduces the prescribed medication, and manages surgeons and physicians' time more effectively. The first outpatient surgical procedure was performed in Phoenix, United States, in 1970 by two physicians, to provide comfortable and convenient surgical services to patients avoiding the need for hospitals for minor surgeries.



There are numerous advantages of outpatient surgical procedures compared to inpatient hospital admissions, which include faster and more convenient recovery at home, lower infection risk, personalized care, and a significantly lower cost of performing surgery.The outpatient surgical procedure is best suited for healthy people undergoing a minor or intermediate procedure such as simple eye procedures, limited urologic, orthopedics, ear, nose and throat procedures.



The patient can avail of all these procedures at an affordable rate, lower risk of hospital infection, and faster recovery at home.Patients have rapidly accepted outpatient surgical procedures across the globe as these surgeries present a much safer, highly innovative and quality approach for surgical intervention.



The outpatient surgical procedures over the last few years are becoming the preferred option for patients.This preference is due to enhanced surgical devices and equipment, less invasive surgical techniques, and a positive approach in which patients, doctors and medical staff are involved to help recover faster at home.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, today, nearly two-thirds of all operating procedures are performed in outpatient surgery centers. Many health experts predict that it will grow significantly at a rapid pace over the next few decades.



Outpatient surgical procedures are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.The global market for outpatient surgical procedures is majorly driven by the increasing preference for minimally invasive outpatient surgeries, rising chronic diseases, a rising geriatric population, a need to curtail escalating healthcare costs and increased investment for outpatient health facilities.



Moreover, fewer hospitals stay, reduced healthcare expenditure due to high inclination for minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements in surgical devices and equipment for complex operations are projected to further boost the market growth over the forecast period. Also, the advancement in

laparoscopy and endoscopy has significantly accelerated market growth as it reduces the more extended hospital stays. Additionally, a positive government strategy to promote outpatient surgeries, and numerous business strategies by the major players will further boost the market growth in the coming years. These factors will collectively propel the market for outpatient surgical procedures over the forecast timeline.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952885/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

