Outplacement Veteran Kim Johnson Joins CareerArc as Senior Vice President of Sales, Career Transition Services

"CareerArc is redefining the outplacement industry," said Kim Johnson, senior vice president of sales, career transition services at CareerArc. "The company prioritizes innovation and universal access to outplacement with an emphasis on growth and results, which closely aligns with my values. CareerArc is making waves in the outplacement industry, and I'm thrilled to help drive the charge."

Before joining CareerArc, Johnson was vice president of sales for outplacement services firm RiseSmart for eight years where she assisted them in achieving exponential growth, taking them from startup to a successful acquisition. Prior to RiseSmart, she was senior vice president of sales at the New York-based outplacement services company Drake Beam Morin (DBM), Inc. In nearly 11 years at DBM, Johnson progressed from a sales executive to senior vice president, leading many successful sales teams along the way. Prior to DBM, Johnson worked in sales leadership positions at Pryor Resources.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Kim to the team. We look forward to learning from and leveraging her sales and leadership expertise to make CareerArc's mission a reality: establishing technology-enabled outplacement services as a socially responsible and required benefit for all companies to their employees," said Robin D. Richards, chairman and CEO of CareerArc. "Kim's impressive background and insight into the HR industry will be a valuable asset to set CareerArc apart from its competitors in the ever-expanding HR tech market."

About CareerArc

CareerArc is a leading HR technology company helping business leaders recruit and transition the modern workforce. CareerArc social recruiting and virtual outplacement solutions help thousands of organizations, including many of the Fortune 500, maximize their return on employer branding. By leveraging the cloud, running on modern infrastructure, and combining web, mobile and social media applications, CareerArc helps companies gain a competitive edge in recruitment, employment branding, and outplacement. CareerArc was founded in 2009 and has offices in Burbank, Calif. and Boston, Mass.

