OutPLEX Announces Key Partnership with Comm100

In today's 'digital-first' world, consumers demand secure, compliant service across multiple channels and CX excellence. To remain competitive, brands must have digital omnichannel customer engagement strategies that boost CX, increase CSAT and provide ongoing analytics to:

Drive lower operational cost (up to 40% reduction)

Deliver better experiences as measured by NPS

Enhance your digital CX journey

Customer satisfaction is the new currency, as happy customers stay engaged and drive more revenue.

"Immediate and helpful digital messaging coupled with automation is a top priority for our clients, and they turn to us for the most effective ways to accomplish that," said Lawrence Solis, VP of Digital Sales with OutPLEX. "Partnering with Comm100 gives us the ability to bring this powerful solution to our customers in a way that delivers results for our clients. We're excited with what Comm100 is doing in the channel and look forward to our continued partnership."

"The continued expansion of our partner network and partner offerings are a testament to the growing demand for efficient and authentic interactions with brands across all channels—anytime and anywhere—and the strength of our platform," said Ty Rottare, VP of Global Channels at Comm100. OutPLEX has pioneered automation in the contact center industry, deploying and optimizing AI, resulting in higher ROI and better CX. "Our combined expertise will drive CX excellence to the next level."

To introduce this partnership, OutPLEX and Comm100 are hosting a joint webinar session via a "virtual happy hour event." The presentation will include:

A partnership overview – how we work together (technology and domain expertise to maximize client ROI)

Benefits to clients – our "consumption-based model"

An explanation of pricing – how it differs from market standard offering

An overview of the client experience – getting started with our '90-day proof-of-concept' opportunity

An incentive for webinar attendees

Q&A

ABOUT COMM100

Comm100 is a global provider of Digital CX that optimizes human and artificial intelligence (AI) across channels from voice to chat in a true omnichannel platform. Organizations like Rackspace, HomeTrust Bank, and Canadian Blood Services use Comm100 to exceed customer expectations with service that closes the gap between question and answer.

ABOUT OUTPLEX

OutPLEX is a leading international digital and voice CX outsourcing organization developing solutions for the world's most trusted brands. Utilizing our innovation centers and highly skilled engagement experts, OutPLEX is the largest provider of digital customer engagement globally. Since 2001, OutPLEX has successfully transacted billions of customer experiences on our clients' behalf via phone, digital messaging, chat, social media, conversational AI, and more with a track record of quality, service, and delivery that provides greater ROI for our clients.

