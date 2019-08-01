Outpost Club Announces Operational Management Agreement with Bedly

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outpost Club, a trusted Brooklyn-based real estate technology operator, announced today that it has come to an agreement to take over operational management for some of Bedly's properties in Manhattan and New Jersey. The Bedly platform will also be operationally supported by Outpost.

Outpost will maintain the housing provider's current agreements with all Bedly members, including deposit and rent obligations, which will be rolled over into the Outpost system.

Outpost currently operates in New York City and in San Francisco, using its proven coliving model to make more efficient use of urban housing while helping members build tight-knit communities within their own houses and throughout Outpost. Bedly members in Manhattan and New Jersey will now be able to benefit from the company's all-inclusive services.

"We're diligently working on a plan to make this transition go as smoothly as possible, with minimal impact on the members," said Outpost CEO Sergii Starostin. "We're looking forward to welcoming Bedly members into the Outpost community, and to providing them with the high level of service our members have come to expect from us."

Bedly support staff will work through August to ensure current members are at ease as operational management transitions to Outpost. The support team can be reached at support@bedly.com .

"We are pleased to work with Outpost to transition a portion of our portfolio across Manhattan and New Jersey," said Bedly CEO Martin Greenberg. "Bedly was the first coliving company in the world and we have brought dramatic and structural change to the industry. The coliving category will live on and have a lasting positive impact for all renters."

All deposits are accounted for and everyone has been communicated with regarding next steps, according to Greenberg.

About Outpost

Outpost Club, one of New York's leading coliving operators with 15 houses and more than 270 members, operates in the $600B U.S. rental market. Outpost makes better use of cities' existing housing through master leases to build strong communities of people who see value in shared space. For more information, visit www.outpost-club.com .

About Bedly

Bedly created the coliving category that has changed the way people live across the world. They have more than 600 members and had raised over $7M of capital. Their homes span across Boston, New Jersey and New York City. For more information, visit www.bedly.com.

Contact:

Lauren Vega

Marketing Manager

Outpost Club

lauren.vega@outpost-club.com

SOURCE Outpost Club

Related Links

http://www.outpost-club.com

