Outpost Club Fights to Combat New York's Affordable Housing Problem

Partners with NYC Office of Education on Student Housing

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outpost Club, New York's leading co-living and real estate management group, was founded on the premise of making the New York City apartment search easier and more affordable. Over the last six years, Outpost has worked to create affordable and community-minded housing for young people starting out in the big city - students, interns and early professionals.

The Montrose Williamsburg

To expand that mission and continue the fight for those in need of affordable housing, Outpost Club has partnered with New York City's Office of Education and Employment Initiatives to place college students in affordable, safe, shared, community-oriented housing throughout New York City. Late last year, Mayor Adams announced a new "College Choice" program to help cover the cost of college related expenses for hundreds of students in foster care, including housing, and recognizing Outpost Club's leadership in the space, chose them to be a key partner in this life changing program.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made affordable housing a priority and as part of a recently announced housing plan, Adams is proposing rules that allow for new single-room occupancy. "Shared housing models can be an important solution for New Yorkers from all walks of life, and for too long zoning and other rules have presented an obstacle to even our own government's programs," said Dept. of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick.

Outpost Club continues to champion shared housing and is eager to work closely with the city to advance the Mayor's plans.

The shared-housing model is a welcome situation for those just moving to NYC and starting out or needing a shorter term solution. With nearly 30 houses scattered across trendy areas of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, Outpost Club houses roughly 1300 tenants in over 1000 fully furnished bedrooms with additional communal space at each property including rooftops, gardens, living rooms, kitchens and game rooms. Regardless of the property, Outpost prioritizes safety diligently curating each co-living house deciding who lives where and with whom. All houses use the latest entry technology and feature security cameras formerly detection issues.

Additionally, to further ease the costs of moving into a new home, Outpost has partnered with financial management platform Qira, which allows tenants to avoid burdensome up front security deposits.

Besides affordability, those first moving to New York, foreigners coming to study and work, tenants crave connectivity. Outpost facilitates community in each of its houses by providing common areas for events; establishes rules for the community, facilitates and supports conflict resolution and handles the cleaning and maintenance of all common areas. From Halloween parties to book clubs, tents thrive in the shared living spaces Outpost works hard to create.

New tenant Marquisha Mathis shared her thoughts on the Outpost experience: "Finding housing in New York can be difficult with rent prices being so high and climbing. As an intern, I needed something that was in my budget, but also a place to feel comfortable." She continued, "After months of searching, I chose The NewKirk House through Outpost Club where I knew I would be surrounded by other like-minded people who are looking for community in one of the busiest cities in the world. Choosing Outpost was simply one of the best decisions I made when I moved to New York City."

Over the last six years, Outpost Club has housed more than 8,000 tenants throughout their properties. As a result of their successful model, Outpost now works with local government, schools and educational programs acting as a proud partner and solution to an age old problem.

Embracing the growing nomadic lifestyle of the 21st century and shared economy, Outpost makes better use of cities' existing housing in an effort to build strong communities of people who see value in shared space. For more information, visit www.outpost-club.com.

