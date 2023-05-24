Output Forges International Partnership with Arizona Bay to Better Support Client Innovation During Uncertain Times

News provided by

Output

24 May, 2023, 09:38 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business innovation accelerator Output today announced that it has partnered with U.S.-based Arizona Bay to offer a suite of services for technology-driven corporate clients. The announcement comes in the wake of recessionary signs and the potential impact that an economic downturn could have on innovation programs.

Continue Reading
Output
Output

Amid slow growth and rising interest rates, the global economy currently stands at a precipice. In this type of challenging environment, organizations typically look to cut their operational expenses, which often extend to innovation efforts. With a narrow focus on profitability, special projects like innovation are considered expendable outliers.

A recent McKinsey survey of over 200 companies across a breadth of industries found that "organizations that maintained their innovation focus through the 2009 financial crisis […] emerged stronger, outperforming the market average by more than 30% and continuing to deliver accelerated growth over the subsequent three to five years." In a similar vein, the survey indicated that, despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic, "more than three-quarters [of executives agreed] the crisis will create significant new opportunities for growth." History, according to the McKinsey study, suggests that companies that invest in innovation through a crisis outperform peers during the recovery.

While investing in efficiency during times of crisis, companies must keep employees engaged to help drive value. Innovation needs to arise from the bottom up, from every staff member rather than the C-suite, to reward insight, stoke loyalty, mitigate attrition and ensure resiliency of the organization. The critical aspect is simple: just get started. Take that first step toward innovation or, as needed, wholescale reinvention.

"Our new partnership with Arizona Bay is about strengthening our mutual offerings so that we can provide clients with the best advice and tools to ensure that, even in the face of looming recession, they have the solid footing to preserve innovation efforts and come out stronger no matter which way the economy blows," said Dan Pichette, executive vice president of Output. "History has proven that in times of hardship, organizations are provided an opportunity to reinvent the way things are done to future-proof their businesses."

About Output
Founded in September 2015, Output helps organizations develop successful products and services, document and improve business processes, motivate and engage employees, and manage innovation at scale. For more information, please visit Output.co.

About Arizona Bay
Founded in August 2000, Arizona Bay helps companies to turn ideas into products. Its team can help with technology and strategy to bring apps and other digital products to market. For more information, please visit ArizonaBay.com.

Media Contact
Kristen Hoff
Firecracker PR
[email protected]
978-407-9283

SOURCE Output

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.