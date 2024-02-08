Output Management Software Market to increase by USD 14.74 billion between 2023 to 2028; Broadcom Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL and more among key companies- Technavio

Technavio

08 Feb, 2024, 18:42 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The output management software market size is expected to grow by USD 14.74 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 4.22% during forecast period, according to Technavio. Increased use of output management software solutions in healthcare industry is notably driving the output management software market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Output Management Software Market 2024-2028
However, factors such as growing concerns over data security may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Education and others), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the output management software market incluidng Broadcom Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL, HP Inc., ISIS Papyrus Europe AG, kuhn and weyh Software GmbH, Kyocera Corp., LBM Systems LLC, LEVI RAY AND SHOUP INC., Lexmark International Inc., Open Text Corp., Pitney Bowes Inc., Plus Technologies LLC, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Rochester Software Associates Inc., SEAL Systems AG, Stargel Office Solutions, Symtrax, UNICOM Global, and QUADIENT.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Output Management Software Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

DOCPATH DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS SL: The company offers an output dynamic solution that is designed to merge multiple files in one single process by sorting them in terms of number of pages and zip codes.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Output Management Software Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

  • The BFSI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Secure handling of documents, compliance with industry regulations, and adherence to data protection standards are ensured by output management software. Furthermore, by deploying output management software, BFSI can also attain a better green footprint through a reduction in paper consumption. Furthermore, factors including increasing focus on document security, compliance requirements, ongoing digital transformation, the need for efficient document workflows, personalized customer communication, and cost reduction measures will further fuel the demand for output management software in the BFSI industry.

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America also offers significant growth opportunities to market players. The US is the major contributing country to this regional market growth. The banking sector in the US is highly diverse and is a major contributor to the insurance sector as well. Additionally, most of the reinsurance sold worldwide was bought by US firms.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Output Management Software Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist output management software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the output management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the output management software market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of output management software market companies

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

The wearable medical devices market is estimated to grow by USD 15.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.82%. The wearable medical...
The rum market is expected to grow by USD 9.1 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
