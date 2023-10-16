Outraged Houston Mom Files Lawsuit After Daycare Left Son in Van for 3 Hours

News provided by

The Button Law Firm

16 Oct, 2023, 11:22 ET

Daycare injury attorneys at The Button Law Firm fight to help family hold Firefly Dual Language Academy accountable for negligence and attempted cover-up

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston mom Maria Jimenez was left outraged after her 4-year-old son was locked in a daycare van for three hours in February 2023. Jimenez is now suing Firefly Dual Language Academy for negligence. The newly filed lawsuit states the incident occurred when Firefly Dual Language Academy transported her son with other children from a public school to the daycare center for after-school care. She claims the facility is at fault for leaving her son behind in the vehicle and then attempting to cover up the traumatic incident.

In the complaint, Jimenez claims caregivers failed to follow state laws by accounting for all children exiting the vehicle. Because of this, her son was left in the van. Scared, confused, and cold, he tapped on the window hoping someone would hear and come help him, according to the complaint. Daycare workers did not notice the young boy was missing until Jimenez arrived to pick up her son, according to the suit.

The complaint continues that when Jimenez first arrived at the facility, Firefly Dual Language Academy workers told her they "must not have picked up [her son] from his public school, which released children three hours prior." They then provided her with more false information, saying they found her son asleep in a restroom at the daycare center. The suit states Jimenez's son was crying when they arrived home and he told her the truth: He was not in a restroom but was left in the locked daycare van. When Jimenez went back to confront workers at the facility, Firefly Dual Language Academy offered her money to sweep the incident under the rug, according to the complaint.

"There are no excuses for the trauma a little boy experienced while locked in Firefly Dual Language Academy's freezing van," says Texas daycare injury attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm, who represents Jimenez in this lawsuit. "The state of Texas clearly outlines transportation protocols that all daycares are required to follow to prevent these incidents that endanger the lives of children. We are thankful the outcome was not fatal this time."

Firefly Dual Language Academy had a history of failing to meet the state's daycare safety requirements and protect the little ones in its care. In the five years leading up to the incident involving Jimenez's son, the Houston daycare center received more than 38 citations, including caregivers not completing required transportation training, daycare drivers not having a current driver's license, and the facility failing to maintain its van and not properly supervise children.

The case is Maria Jimenez, Individually and as next friend of M.S., a minor child, vs. Firefly Dual Language Academy LLC, Cause No. 202370750 in the District Court of Harris County, Texas. A copy of the complaint can be accessed here.

About the Button Law Firm
The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

SOURCE The Button Law Firm

Also from this source

The Button Law Firm Demands Accountability from Jefferson City Daycare After Boy Breaks Leg

The Button Law Firm Demands Accountability from Jefferson City Daycare After Boy Breaks Leg

Recognized daycare injury attorneys Russell Button and Ashley Washington of The Button Law Firm are rallying to hold God's Little Tikes Childcare...
Toddler's Hearing Loss Sparks Neglect Lawsuit Against Harris County Daycare

Toddler's Hearing Loss Sparks Neglect Lawsuit Against Harris County Daycare

A 3-year-old girl has lost her hearing, and a new lawsuit claims her preventable injury at Crosby Christian Academy occurred when caregivers dropped...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Legal Issues

Image1

Children

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.